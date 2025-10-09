CRYSTALAX Launches Dual-Light Crystal Candle Warmers

A New Era in Wellness and Design

CRYSTALAX, a forward-thinking brand founded by Ana Barber, has officially launched its latest innovation: the dual-light crystal candle warmer. This product uniquely combines crystal healing with modern lighting design to create a truly transformative experience for the home. CRYSTALAX is redefining the wellness and home décor industries, making emotional balance, aesthetic harmony, and luxury accessible to everyone.

Founded on the principles of mindfulness and self-care, CRYSTALAX merges the ancient wisdom of crystals with contemporary design, offering products that go beyond mere décor. These carefully handcrafted pieces are designed to provide clarity, calm, and a deeper connection to one’s true self.

The new dual-light system incorporated into CRYSTALAX’s candle warmers sets them apart in the market. Unlike traditional candle warmers, which only heat the candle, this dual-light system warms both the crystal and the candle, allowing customers to benefit from the powerful energy of the crystal and the soothing ambiance of the candlelight simultaneously. The dual-light design not only enhances the overall aesthetic but also amplifies the emotional and spiritual effects of the product.

A Brand with Purpose

Ana Barber, the founder of CRYSTALAX, has spent years working across twelve countries in hospitality and media, and it was this global experience that inspired her to create a brand that addresses the universal need for emotional balance. Having raised three children and managed high-pressure professional roles, Ana realized how much people crave a moment of respite, a ritual to center themselves amidst the chaos of everyday life.

“People light candles to feel safe, to relax, and to ground themselves. At CRYSTALAX, we wanted to create something that made these moments intentional, beautiful, and accessible for all,” says Ana Barber, Founder of CRYSTALAX. “It’s about creating a space to slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect with your inner light.”

The dual-light system in the CRYSTALAX lamps is designed to enhance both emotional and physical well-being. Each lamp features a crystal-filled vessel that aligns with specific chakras, such as Rose Quartz for love or Kyanite for truth. These crystals work synergistically with the warmth of the candlelight to promote a sense of healing, clarity, and mindfulness.

Expanding the CRYSTALAX Vision

CRYSTALAX is more than just a home décor brand. It’s an invitation to experience emotional wellness through thoughtful design. The current range of CRYSTALAX products includes bestsellers that have garnered attention in the US and Canadian markets. But the journey doesn’t stop there.

In the coming months, CRYSTALAX plans to expand its product line, introducing a full chakra collection, seven lamps, each tuned to a specific energy center in the body. Alongside these, the brand will offer crystal + oil ritual sets, which include perfectly blended essential oils to complement each chakra’s energy. A series of crystal-infused scented candles will also be launched, combining light, scent, and energy for a truly multi-sensory experience.

“We are committed to bringing wellness products that are both luxurious and accessible. Each new addition to the CRYSTALAX line is designed with my signature blend of spiritual meaning, luxury design, and emotional functionality,” adds Ana Barber.

A Wellness Movement for All

At CRYSTALAX, the goal is to bridge the gap between luxury and intention. The brand’s products are crafted to be both premium and affordable, ensuring that anyone can introduce a sense of calm, beauty, and balance into their home. Whether you are a Reiki healer, a busy parent, or someone seeking peace in a noisy world, CRYSTALAX is here to provide products that support personal wellness in a beautifully designed way.

Each CRYSTALAX product is more than just a décor piece, it’s a ritual tool that helps individuals slow down, create mindful moments, and reconnect with themselves.

About CRYSTALAX

CRYSTALAX is a wellness and lifestyle brand founded by Ana Barber, with a mission to create products that combine crystal healing with modern design. The brand’s signature product line includes handcrafted crystal lamps and candle warmers, designed to provide emotional balance, clarity, and peace. Each product is intentionally crafted to support personal wellness, while also enhancing the aesthetic of any space. CRYSTALAX is expanding rapidly, with plans for new product categories, including chakra collections and wellness ritual kits.

Media Contact

Ana Barber

CRYSTALAX

Founder

Email: ana.barber@luxynest.co

Phone: 0502506355

Instagram: @crystalax_official

Facebook: @Crystalax

TikTok: @crystalax6