Quintessential Poetry Podcast by Dr. Michael Anthony Ingram Receives Prestigious Recognition in 2025

A Living Archive of Poetic Truth

Launched in 2018, Quintessential Poetry: A Different Kind of Poetry Podcast is the creation of Dr. Michael Anthony Ingram—a visionary poet, curator, and advocate for cultural storytelling. What began as an intimate exploration of poetry grew into a global platform where voices were heard, stories honored, and emotions deeply felt. Now in its seventh year, the podcast remains a living archive of healing, transformation, and poetic truth.

Though currently on hiatus, Quintessential Poetry continues to resonate. With over 500 episodes and a legacy of amplifying diverse voices, the podcast remains a trusted space for emotional connection and cultural dialogue. Daily inquiries from publishers, publicists, and potential guests reflect its enduring relevance.

Ingram’s work transcends traditional poetic boundaries, transforming the podcast into a space for emotional truth, cultural storytelling, and collective healing. Over the years, Quintessential Poetry has expanded its reach, featuring both emerging and established voices while contributing to a broader cultural dialogue.

Global Reach and Recognition

Podcast Legacy Rankings

In 2024, Quintessential Poetry reached remarkable heights, ranking among the top poetry podcasts globally:

Top 5% of Podcasts Worldwide (Listen Notes Global Rank)

Top 5% in the Arts Category

Top 10% in the United States

Top 5% in the Poetry Subcategory

These rankings reflected not only the podcast’s popularity at its peak, but its emotional depth and cultural significance. Though no longer actively podcasting, the show’s legacy continues to inspire—serving as a trusted archive for poetic storytelling and healing.

Dr. Ingram’s Legacy in Poetry & Advocacy

Dr. Michael Anthony Ingram is widely recognized as a leader in the arts and spoken word communities. As founder of the DC Poetry Project, he has built platforms that uplift, educate, and inspire. His work has been featured in Creativinn Magazine, Sailors Review. , and Heart of Hollywood, and his keynote presentations have shaped conversations around empathy, diversity, and healing through poetry.

Notable presentations include:

“Lifting a Poetic Voice in a Diverse World” – American School Counselors Association

“Exploring Lived Experiences Through Sociocultural Poetry” – Arizona Counselors’ Academy

“Socio-Cultural Empathy: A Pathway to Understanding Diversity” – National Association for Poetry Therapy

“Developing Cultural Competency Through Sociocultural Poetry” – Columbia University Winter Roundtable

Metaphorically Screaming: A Return to First Love

In 2025, Dr. Ingram prepares to release his forthcoming poetry collection, Metaphorically Screaming—a powerful blend of visual storytelling, spoken word, and emotional depth. The collection affirms poetry as a lived experience, rooted in resilience, joy, and personal truth.

While Dr. Ingram has made a lasting impact in the podcasting world, his first love has always been poetry. Metaphorically Screaming marks a return to that foundational passion: sharing his work on a global stage, not just as a curator of voices, but as a poet in his own right. The collection explores themes of grief, healing, joy transformation, offering readers a deeply personal lens into the emotional landscapes that have shaped his journey. As he puts it in Today I Think I’ll Echo: “So, today I think I’ll echo the beauty of the sun, and then I think I’ll echo the song of the birds because, like birds, I plan to sing a song so loud and clear the sound of my voice will be carried across nations; and the power of my words will rumble like thunder and renew life’s creation.”

This new chapter reflects a conscious shift—from amplifying others to reclaiming his own voice, and from rankings to resonance. It is a celebration of artistry, legacy, and the enduring power of language to move hearts and minds.

Moving Forward: What’s Next for Quintessential Poetry

As Quintessential Poetry enters a new chapter, Dr. Ingram continues to explore new formats, collaborations, and creative expansions to deepen the podcast’s legacy. One such endeavor is the development of a new series titled Let Poetry Ring Conversations—a space dedicated to intimate, thought-provoking dialogues with poets, artists, and cultural changemakers.

This upcoming series will center poetry not only as an art form, but as a catalyst for reflection, healing, and social transformation. Through candid conversations and shared lived experiences, Let Poetry Ring will invite listeners into the heart of poetic expression—where language becomes a bridge, and every voice has the power to echo.

Whether through keynote speaking, poetic performance, or curatorial work, Dr. Ingram’s commitment to healing through language remains unwavering. Let Poetry Ring Conversations marks a return to his roots as a poet first—reclaiming the microphone not just to host, but to speak, to listen, and to let poetry ring across communities and generations.

With this new series, Dr. Ingram aims to create a space where poetry is not confined to the page or the stage, but lives in conversation—alive, accessible, and resonant. It is a call to gather, to reflect, and to remember that poetry, at its core, is a shared human experience.

About Quintessential Poetry

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Michael Anthony Ingram, Quintessential Poetry: A Different Kind of Poetry Podcast has become a global platform for poetic voices and cultural storytelling. Known for its authenticity, emotional depth, and commitment to healing through language, the podcast continues to inspire listeners around the world.

Media Contact

Dr. Michael Anthony Ingram

Creator and Host, Quintessential Poetry

Email: maingram@gmx.com

Phone: 202-294-3291

Website

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube