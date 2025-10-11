Google Expands Virtual Try-On Tool to More Countries, Adds Shoe Fitting Feature

Google announced on Wednesday that its artificial intelligence feature, which previously allowed users to virtually try on clothes, is expanding access to Australia, Canada, and Japan. The technology giant also revealed that the feature has been upgraded to include virtual try-on for shoes.

Personalizing the Shopping Experience

The feature works by requiring users to upload a photo of themselves to see a realistic visualization of how different clothes might look. Now, shoppers can use the same method to visualize how various pairs of shoes would appear on their own body. To virtually try on footwear, users simply need to tap on an eligible product listing on Google, select the “Try It On” button, and add a full-length photo of themselves. In just a few seconds, the shoes from the listing will be rendered onto a digital version of the user’s body. Users are then able to save or share the resulting image.

This new capability arrives two months after Google introduced the ability for users to virtually try on clothes using AI. While Google had offered earlier virtual try-on features that focused on showing items on a diverse range of generic models, the new AI feature allows for a much more personalized experience by applying apparel to a virtual version of the user’s own body.

Extending Utility with Doppl

Google has continued to invest heavily in the virtual try-on space. In June, the tech giant launched an experimental app called Doppl, which uses the same underlying generative AI technology to help users visualize different outfits. While both the main virtual try-on feature (now including shoes) and Doppl share the same AI engine, Doppl is designed to let shoppers dive deeper into curating personal style. Furthermore, Doppl can generate AI-powered videos, providing users with a better sense of how the outfit would look on them in real life motion. Google is not the only player in this space, as major competitors Amazon and Walmart have also introduced similar virtual try-on features.

Author’s Opinion Google’s expansion of its virtual try-on feature to include shoes—a notoriously difficult item to purchase online due to fit and style uncertainty—and its push into new global markets confirms that hyper-personalization is the next frontier in e-commerce. By merging generative AI with a user’s own image, Google is attacking the single largest pain point of online fashion: the high return rate caused by buyers being unable to visualize fit. This innovation successfully bridges the gap between the speed of online shopping and the confidence gained from an in-store fitting, which is necessary for Google to solidify its search engine as an indispensable shopping destination against rivals like Amazon.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.