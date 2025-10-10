Pura Vida Pup Trains Dogs to Fly and Humans to Listen

A Transformative Journey: From Adventure to Animal Training

Imagine a dog soaring through the sky with a spirit of adventure – not on a plane, but in a gyrocopter. This is not a scene from a fantasy film but the everyday reality for Sarina Samson, an internationally educated animal behavior consultant whose unique methods are rooted in real scientific principles, transforming conventional dog training. Known for teaching her dog to fly and her cat to ride a motorcycle, Sarina is on a mission to help families across the globe live in harmony with their pets.

Her approach to training is built on a core belief: Training IS Love. Based on mutual respect, communication, and understanding, Sarina doesn’t just teach dogs new behaviors – she teaches their humans to understand the science of behavior and how to communicate effectively with their pets. Her philosophy goes beyond basic obedience to give pet parents a deeper understanding of animal cognition and behavior, ensuring that training is not only effective but grounded in respect for the animal’s needs and psychology.

Sarina’s methodology is backed by science, and her certification from Steven Lindsey in Cynopraxis places her among fewer than 200 trainers worldwide with this esteemed qualification. Her focus fosters a lifelong bond between humans and animals through clear communication, empathy, and mutual respect, ensuring both sides thrive in a partnership built on trust.

The Roots of Pura Vida Pup

Based in the serene coastal town of Playa Samara, Costa Rica, Sarina’s journey into animal behavior and training began with a passion for animals and a deep desire to foster better human-animal relationships. With certifications in Cynopraxis and Family Dog Mediation, she views training not just as a profession but as a vocation, an art, and a science. Her work is underpinned by a holistic philosophy that considers the dog’s L.E.G.S.: Learning, Environment, Genetics, and Self.

Training, for Sarina, is about more than control: it is about clear communication and deep connection. By respecting a dog’s natural instincts and considering its individual needs, she transforms training into a journey that both pets and their humans can embark on together. Sarina’s ultimate goal is to empower dog owners with the tools to communicate more effectively with their pets, thereby improving the quality of life for everyone in the household.

Overcoming Training Barriers

The path to becoming a respected professional dog trainer wasn’t always easy for Sarina. She faced the challenge of working in an unregulated field where professionals continually argue over training tools and methods. However, Sarina was determined to learn as much as she could from many disciplines. By integrating relevant aspects from several philosophies, she developed her own approach that prioritizes mutual understanding. With a mission rooted in providing truthful, effective education, she focuses on helping pet parents build resilience, confidence, and a fulfilling life for their animals. By teaching skills that foster a deeper bond, Sarina’s training philosophy creates a space where humans and animals can thrive together.

One of the pivotal decisions in her career was to pursue advanced certifications that would elevate her training methods to an elite level. This led her to Cynopraxis, a practical dog ethics and training theory created by Steven R. Lindsay which focuses on science and principles that strengthen the human-dog relationship, and Kim Brophey’s L.E.G.S. model of Integrated Canine Science. Through these methods, Sarina is not only changing how dogs are trained but how their owners perceive and relate to them.

The Landmark Accomplishment: Teaching Dogs to Fly

Sarina’s crowning achievement came when she taught her dog to fly in an open cockpit gyrocopter. This feat, which began as an experiment in building trust and communication, became a viral sensation that helped catapult Sarina’s business into the spotlight. Her dog’s aerial performance wasn’t just about teaching a trick, it was a metaphor for what Sarina aims to achieve in her work: breaking boundaries, defying expectations, and showing that real communication between species is possible.

The success of this stunt reaffirmed Sarina’s belief that animals are capable of much more than we give them credit for. It also served as a demonstration of her training philosophy, that trust and understanding are the keys to unlocking a dog’s true potential. This pivotal moment in her career resonated with pet owners worldwide, showcasing the extraordinary results that can come from compassionate, science-backed training.

Pura Vida Pup’s Approach: More Than Just Training

Today, Pura Vida Pup is not just a dog training business, it’s a brand synonymous with transformation. Sarina’s unique accomplishments, such as teaching her cat to ride a motorcycle and her dog to fly, are testaments to her innovative methods and her unwavering commitment to fostering genuine connections between people and their pets.

Her work transcends the traditional boundaries of dog training. By empowering people to communicate with their animals through understanding and shared experiences, she helps pet parents from around the world navigate the complexities of their relationships with their dogs. In addition to private sessions and board & train programs, Sarina offers online coaching to help dog owners learn to listen, observe, and adapt. These virtual sessions are designed to be accessible and effective, ensuring that anyone, anywhere, can benefit from Sarina’s expertise.

Going beyond the basics, her approach to training is about building trust, fostering understanding, and creating a relationship where everyone’s needs are respected. This holistic approach is what has earned Sarina a loyal following and a reputation as one of the most compassionate and skilled trainers in the industry.

The Heart of Pura Vida Pup: Communication, Trust, and Love

“Training is more than just teaching commands, it’s about creating a bond that goes beyond obedience,” says Sarina. “By first understanding their needs, their fears, and their desires, you can communicate effectively with your dog – and that’s when true transformation becomes possible.”

Sarina’s work is not just about the dogs, it’s about the people she helps. Her clients often share stories of how working with Sarina has led to significant improvements in their relationship with their dogs. One of her clients, an animal rescuer with 4 dogs, describes how Sarina’s coaching helped her understand her dogs and improve both their bond and their behavior. “I just enjoy being with them more; I enjoy the walks more, and I’m bonding with them better. I feel like we’ve been to therapy together!”

About Pura Vida Pup

Pura Vida Pup is a dog training business founded by Sarina Samson, based in Playa Samara, Costa Rica. Sarina is known for her innovative, science-based training methods, which focus on building strong, empathetic relationships between dogs and their owners. Through her expertise in Cynopraxis and Family Dog Mediation, Pura Vida Pup has gained international recognition for its compassionate, communication-driven approach to dog training.

Media Contact

Sarina Samson

Professional Dog Trainer, Pura Vida Pup

Email: info@puravidapup.com

Website

TikTok

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram