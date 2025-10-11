DMR News

Paralegal Institute Founder Matt Pfau Champions AI Integration in Legal Education and Practice at The Climb Summit Series 2025

Oct 11, 2025

At the Climb Summit Series 2025, Matt Pfau, Founder of the Paralegal Institute and Partner at H&P Law, delivered a powerful message about the transformative role of artificial intelligence in legal education and law firm operations. His presentation highlighted how AI is being used not only to enhance efficiency but to elevate the value of legal professionals in a rapidly evolving industry.

Pfau, who designed the Paralegal Institute’s curriculum based on real-world hiring needs, emphasized the urgency of adapting legal education to meet the demands of the AI era. “Paralegal education right now is old school,” he said. “All of our competitors teach paralegals to be paper pushers, and those paralegals will be replaced by AI. Our paralegals will not.”

At the Paralegal Institute, AI is fully integrated into the curriculum as both a tool and a differentiator. “We tell our students that if you use AI, you will be worth two paralegals,” Pfau stated. “We teach them how to use the tools effectively, ethically, and in compliance with legal standards.”

Pfau’s law firm, H&P Law, serves as a live testing ground for emerging AI tools. “My law firm is the test case,” he explained. “We use all the tools, we practice them, and we teach what works. We’re implementing a new one this week that’s going to change the way we practice, but it’s not going to replace our staff. It’s going to make them more efficient.”

Unlike many institutions that quietly adopt AI, Pfau is vocal about its use. “We are engaged in press releases, public speaking events, and legal organizations,” he said. “We educate law firms and hiring entities on what AI is and is not capable of doing. It is our differentiator.”

Pfau also offered advice to other educators and institutions. “Just start using it,” he advised. “Write a letter with it. It’s going to write a letter better than you could, and I write for a living. You’ll learn what it can do, and what it can’t.”

The Climb Summit Series, hosted by Climb Credit, focused on how artificial intelligence is reshaping career education and emphasized the importance of human-centric skills. Keynote speaker Dr. Aviva Legatt highlighted the need for continuous reskilling and adaptability in the AI-driven economy, principles echoed in Pfau’s approach to legal education.

The Paralegal Institute continues to lead the way in preparing legal professionals for= a future where AI is a powerful ally but not a replacement for critical human judgment. “AI is great at brainstorming,” Pfau concluded. “But only a critical-thinking human can decide what really matters.”

Ethan Lin

