Halal Dreams Premieres in NY and LA, Takes the Global Stage

ByEthan Lin

Oct 14, 2025

Halal Dreams Continues Its Global Journey

The acclaimed docudrama Halal Dreams, directed by Egyptian filmmaker Mohammed Mamdouh, will premiere in New York this November at the New York Short Film Festival. The event will take place at Cinema Village, the historic art-house cinema in Greenwich Village. This marks an exciting milestone for the film, which is quickly becoming a powerful voice for stories of identity, longing, and connection.

Following the New York premiere, Halal Dreams will also screen at the Culver City Film Festival® in Los Angeles. The festival will be held at the restored Culver Theater in Culver City, a landmark in the heart of the city’s famed studio district. This continues the film’s international journey, with selections in South Korea, Thailand, Russia, and Italy, and with more festival selections growing daily. So far, the film has been selected by 11 international film festivals.

A Story of Longing, Identity, and Immigrant Experience

Halal Dreams tells the story of an Egyptian halal food cart worker in Times Square, struggling to connect with his daughter while serving strangers in a city that never sleeps. The film delicately explores themes of immigration, distance, and the aching desire for home. Set against the constant pulse of New York, the film uses poetic imagery and sound to create a powerful sense of solitude, portraying the quiet weight of trying to stay close to a loved one in a bustling, ever-moving environment.

“Halal Dreams is about being far from home but still holding on to what defines home, the people we love,” says Mamdouh. “Maybe we all carry that longing for the people we miss.”

The film has already received multiple honors, including three awards for Best Docudrama at the Sicilian Film Awards and the Ural Shorts International Film Festival. These accolades continue to affirm the film’s growing impact as a powerful exploration of the immigrant experience, capturing universal emotions in a deeply human way.

Recognition and Critical Acclaim

In addition to its impressive festival selections, Halal Dreams follows the success of Mamdouh’s previous short film, The Keyboard (2024), which has now been selected for over 28 international festivals. The Keyboard has earned nine international awards, including Best Experimental Film in New York and Tokyo, and Best Lighting, these two films are cementing Mamdouh’s reputation as one of the region’s most distinct filmmakers, known for his exploration of identity, memory, and belonging through emotionally resonant cinema.

Mamdouh’s Growing Influence in Global Cinema

Mohammed Mamdouh’s work is rapidly gaining attention worldwide. In addition to his filmmaking, Mamdouh serves as an assistant professor of film where he mentors young filmmakers. His films stand out not only for their emotional depth but also for their experimental form, blending sound, rhythm, and visual poetry to tell stories of migration, displacement, and connection.

In addition to his cinematic work, Mamdouh is exploring cutting-edge technologies such as virtual reality and AI-driven filmmaking. These projects signal a future-facing approach to storytelling, with Mamdouh continuing to push the boundaries of what film can be.

A New Voice in Cinema

Looking ahead, Mamdouh’s influence on the global film scene continues to grow. Through films like Halal Dreams, Mamdouh is bridging cultural divides and creating work that resonates with audiences across the world. As the film travels to more festivals and reaches new audiences, its universal message of longing and connection will undoubtedly continue to inspire viewers.

To get a first glimpse of Halal Dreams, watch the official teaser on YouTube. The teaser captures the emotional essence of the film, offering a preview of its poignant narrative and striking visual storytelling.

About Mohammed Mamdouh

Mohammed Mamdouh is an Egyptian filmmaker and professor based in the United Arab Emirates. With over two decades of experience in the industry, his films explore themes of identity, migration, and memory through a visually poetic lens. His acclaimed short The Keyboard (2024) has earned multiple awards, and his latest film, Halal Dreams (2025), continues his exploration of the immigrant experience.

Cast and Crew:

Directed by
Mohammed Mamdouh

Written by
Mohammed Mamdouh
Jumana Radi

Produced by
Jumana Radi
Yauheniya Ramanovich

Key Cast
Mohamed Shaboura
Albert Jin Chung
Yauheniya Ramanovich
Rene Auguste
Jumana Radi

Director of Photography

Rene Auguste

Edited by
Mebil Rosales

Sound, Foley and Mix
David Alba

Media Contact
TKS PR
Email: info@thekindstudio.com
IMDB

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

