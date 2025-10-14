Save Thousands Per Month on Food Delivery Fees with Calta Delivery

Calta Delivery: Helping Restaurants Save Thousands Each Month

As food delivery platforms like Grubhub and Doordash become integral to restaurant operations, high service fees can take a significant toll on profitability. Enter Calta Delivery, a game-changing service that allows restaurants to continue using their preferred platforms while saving thousands of dollars every month.

Founded by Chris Caltabiano, Calta Delivery offers a solution that dramatically reduces delivery fees for restaurants without changing the way they operate. By providing their own delivery drivers, Calta Delivery helps restaurants save up to 50% on commission and service fees, while ensuring that customers continue using the same delivery services they already know and trust.

A Simple Solution with Big Savings

Many restaurant owners face hefty commission fees of 15% to 30% per order when using third-party delivery platforms. With Calta Delivery, there are no hidden charges or monthly fees. Instead, the company charges a simple 5% fee per order, which is automatically deducted from each transaction—there are no out-of-pocket costs involved for the restaurant.

“Restaurant owners should seriously consider signing up with Calta Delivery because it’s free to use and the savings are astronomical,” says Chris Caltabiano, Owner of Calta Delivery. “We make it easy for restaurants to reduce their expenses, and we handle everything from the delivery to customer service, so they can focus on what they do best—creating great food.”

Keeping Everything Familiar for Restaurant Owners

What sets Calta Delivery apart from its competitors is the ease of integration. Restaurant owners do not need to change their existing systems, as Calta Delivery works seamlessly with platforms like Grubhub, Doordash, Slice, ChowNow, Toast, and Square. The transition is smooth, and nothing changes for the restaurant owner in terms of how orders are received or processed. The only noticeable change is the significant savings.

“We’ve been able to increase the delivery range for each restaurant, which means more deliveries per month and more revenue for the restaurant,” explains Caltabiano. “Our goal is to keep the restaurant owner’s operation running smoothly while maximizing their profitability.”

Why Calta Delivery Stands Out

While competitors may charge higher fees or add complex terms, Calta Delivery simplifies the process with a low 5% fee per order and no hidden costs. By offering affordable, scalable solutions for restaurants, Calta Delivery is not only helping businesses save money but also grow their customer base through expanded delivery coverage.

With a rapidly growing customer base, Calta Delivery is transforming the way restaurants handle delivery. The service offers more flexibility, better profit margins, and peace of mind—all without the hassle of changing systems or managing multiple third-party platforms.

The Future of Delivery Solutions for Restaurants

Calta Delivery’s innovative approach is positioning it as a leader in the food delivery service sector. As the industry faces challenges such as rising costs and increased competition, businesses like Calta Delivery offer a much-needed solution for restaurants that want to stay competitive while protecting their bottom line.

For more information on how Calta Delivery can help your restaurant save thousands per month, visit www.CaltaDelivery.com or follow them on Instagram @caltadelivery or Book a Call with the Owner, Here .

About Calta Delivery

Calta Delivery helps restaurants save up to 50% on delivery fees from platforms like Grubhub, Doordash, Slice, ChowNow, Toast, and Square. The service provides its own delivery drivers, reducing costs while allowing restaurants to continue using their current POS systems and order channels.

Founded by Chris Caltabiano, Calta Delivery is committed to offering affordable and scalable solutions for restaurants across the United States. By reducing delivery fees, Calta helps restaurant owners keep more of their hard-earned revenue while still delivering exceptional service to their customers.

