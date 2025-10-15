Websea’s Principal Protection Fund Raises Over $2 Million, Signals Shift in Crypto Investment Strategy

Digital asset platform Websea is drawing significant attention with its newly launched “Yongying Fund,” which features a “principal protection” structure. The fund has attracted more than $2 million in subscriptions within 10 days. Among all participants, roughly 20% come from traditional finance, indicating that crypto products are breaking through the boundaries of conventional investor circles.

The fund’s core innovation is its “Principal Protection Shield.” This mechanism is designed to mitigate the risk of price volatility—a persistent concern for many investors considering digital assets. Under the terms of the fund, if the market price of Websea’s native token (WBS) is below an investor’s subscription price upon redemption, the investor is compensated with an equivalent value in USDT, effectively safeguarding their initial capital.

“This marks an important step in the crypto market’s shift from pure speculation to structured risk management,” commented a former analyst from TokenInsight, a leading industry research firm. Beyond downside protection, the fund also uses a portion of upside gains in bullish markets to repurchase and burn WBS, introducing a deflationary element that may enhance token value over time.

The product’s design appears to be resonating with a previously underserved market segment. One trader with over a decade of experience in traditional equities, who allocated a portion of his portfolio to the fund, shared his perspective: “It gives me a new way to participate in crypto—without worrying about steep principal losses, while still retaining upside potential.”

According to people familiar with the matter, Websea is in advanced discussions with a traditional Asian asset manager and a family office to expand its lineup of structured digital asset products. The move underscores how crypto platforms are increasingly seeking partnerships with established financial institutions to attract broader institutional capital.

Despite the strong initial reception, industry veterans caution that the long-term viability of such products remains to be proven. “The long-term performance of such products must be validated across full market cycles—especially their ability to honor protections through prolonged bear markets,” stated a partner at a crypto-focused asset management firm. “If they pass that test, they could help steer the industry toward greater maturity.”

With products like the Yongying Fund, the cryptocurrency market is demonstrating a capacity to innovate beyond high-risk, high-return speculation. By addressing core investor concerns like capital preservation, the industry may be entering a new phase of development focused on sustainable growth and broader market adoption.

