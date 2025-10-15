Alignment Studio Launches New Women’s Health Physio, Providing Melbourne Mothers with Expert Prenatal & Postnatal Care

The Alignment Studio Physiotherapy , a Melbourne-based physio providing treatment for pain relief and recovery, has launched a new Women’s Health Physiotherapy service led by Nursah, an experienced physiotherapist, yoga and Pilates instructor with a Master of Physiotherapy from Swinburne University.

Nursah provides evidence-based prenatal and postnatal physiotherapy to support women through pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum recovery. She also runs small-group Prenatal Pilates classes (maximum of three participants), offering personalised, physio-led guidance to prepare the body for birth and accelerate postnatal recovery.

With extensive experience supporting women’s health, including previously running an online Pregnancy School in Turkey during the pandemic, Nursah focuses on addressing pelvic pain, postural changes, abdominal separation, and pelvic floor strength. Her mission is to help women restore confidence, strength, and connection with their bodies through every stage of motherhood.

The new program aims to address the conditions that women often suffer in silence, often as a result of pregnancy, but often ongoing throughout the lives of women, to menopause and beyond. The team, led by Nursah, aims to help with the early prevention and management of pain and associated dysfunctions. This, in turn, can help patients access techniques such as pelvic floor muscle training, bladder retraining, prolapse management, and biofeedback-based treatment.

The new program further strengthens The Alignment Studio’s commitment to holistic care, combining physiotherapy, Pilates, and wellness expertise to help women achieve a healthy pregnancy and recovery journey. Trained in visual osteopathy, Nurash also uses specialised manual therapy techniques to treat constipation, menstrual/ endometriosis pain, bloating/ digestive discomfort/tension in the stomach.

About Alignment Studio

Founded in 2019, Alignment Studio originated from a long-established city clinic, Collins Place Physio, having relaunched with new premises, equipment, and services to provide a more holistic model. With decades of experience in treating desk-related postural complaints and avoidable injuries, combined with an approach that incorporates Pilates, remedial massage, nutrition, podiatry, and more, the team aims to reach a wider range of clients, helping to not just relieving their pain, but enhance their overall wellbeing with knowledge, self-management tools and a personalised roadmap towards an active and fulfilling life.

For more information about The Alignment Studio, use the contact details below: