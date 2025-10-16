DMR News

Rice & Kendig Ranked Top 3 Law Firm in Locals Love Us Awards

Oct 16, 2025

Rice & Kendig has been recognized as one of the Top 3 Law Firms in Shreveport-Bossier in the 2025/26 Locals Love Us awards. This distinction reflects the community’s trust and confidence in the firm’s legal services and client advocacy.

The Locals Love Us awards are determined by community voting, highlighting businesses and professionals that have made a positive impact in their local area. This recognition underscores Rice & Kendig’s commitment to serving injury victims throughout Northwest Louisiana with personalized attention and dedicated representation.

Rice & Kendig, located at 912 Kings Highway in Shreveport, Louisiana, has served the region for over four decades. The firm’s focus is on personal injury cases, including vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and premises liability claims. Their approach emphasizes accessibility, transparency, and vigorous advocacy for clients seeking fair compensation.

The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, ensuring clients pay no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered for their case. This client-centered philosophy has helped Rice & Kendig build lasting relationships within the Shreveport-Bossier community.

Rice & Kendig continues to uphold its founding principle of providing skilled, compassionate legal representation to individuals who have suffered injuries through no fault of their own.

About Rice & Kendig

Rice & Kendig has established itself as a trusted personal injury law firm in Northwest Louisiana, representing clients in cases involving vehicle accidents, wrongful death, premises liability, and other personal injury matters. The firm’s experienced attorneys work diligently to secure appropriate compensation while maintaining the highest standards of legal practice and client service.

