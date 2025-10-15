DMR News

Axis Financial Consultants Help Expats Retire with Confidence in Europe

Oct 15, 2025

Cross-border financial advisory firm, Axis Financial Consultants, prides itself on providing bespoke, customer-focused pension advice, helping UK expats retire with confidence when relocating to Europe.

Founded by Des Cooney, the company advises British expatriates who have either already relocated to European countries or are thinking about retiring overseas. The firm has become a trusted partner for individuals looking to transfer their UK private pensions and have their investment portfolios professionally managed. The goal is to simplify complex processes, break down barriers, and help Brits moving to France, Spain, or Portugal make the most of their pensions.

Retiring abroad is an attractive proposition for British people; however, it comes with its own set of complications and challenges. In providing qualified advice, Axis Financial Consultants aims to alleviate stress and lay the groundwork for a fulfilling, secure retirement for expatriates looking to settle in Europe. The services provided include tailored investment strategies, tax-efficient investment guidance, and financial plans that reflect the individual client’s needs.

The team at Axis Financial Consultants ensure that client assets are invested strategically within the regulatory and economic confines of the chosen country of residence. This enables individuals to enjoy financial stability and benefit from long-term growth.

Experienced consultants, familiar with the rules and regulations in various countries, work with clients to transform pension funds into sustainable income streams. The firm uses in-depth knowledge of local markets, expert insight and sound investment decisions to offset inflation and maintain purchasing power throughout retirement.

The goal for founder, Des Cooney, was not just to provide high-quality financial advisory services, but also to deliver personalised, client-focused advice. The company builds trust and establishes relationships based on transparency, integrity, education and regular communication. Consultants succeed by combining international financial expertise with an on-the-ground understanding of each country’s economic and fiscal environment.

Since its inception, Axis Financial Consultants has helped hundreds of expats living across Europe. The company has a growing client base, particularly in popular retirement destinations, such as the Côte d’Azur, the Costa del Sol and the Algarve.

About Axis Financial Consultants

Axis Financial Consultants was established by Des Cooney, a financial advisor with over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, specialising in retirement and wealth management. The team of advisers is located across Europe, offering local knowledge and expert insights to help UK expats retire with confidence. As retirement overseas becomes increasingly popular, more clients are seeking tailored advice to maximise the benefits of their pensions. Axis Financial Consultants specialises in helping individuals maximise their pensions and enjoy a sustainable income throughout their retirement.

If you would like to find out more about Axis Financial Consultants, please use the following contact details:

