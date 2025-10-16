The Heritage Wardrobe Company Publishes Message Of Thanks From Its CEO

The Heritage Wardrobe Company, a luxury furniture brand that designs and creates bespoke wardrobes and dressing rooms in the UK, has recently published a message from its CEO, Laurent Drouin, in an effort to show appreciation and gratitude to the company’s growing customer base throughout the country. With over twenty years of serving communities throughout England, including London, the Home Counties, the Midlands, and North England, the message of thanks can be found, in full, on the company’s website.

“As the CEO of The Heritage Wardrobe Company, I wanted to take a moment, not just on behalf of myself, but on behalf of our entire family, to say a heartfelt thank you for your continued support,” says Laurent. “As a family-run business, we’ve always believed that true luxury lies in craftsmanship, attention to detail, and the relationships we build along the way. Your trust in us, whether through a returning project or a thoughtful recommendation to a friend, means more than words can fully express.”

The Heritage Wardrobe Company was founded over two decades ago, in an attempt to fill the gap in the market for high-quality, custom-made wardrobes. Born from a love of design and a commitment to craftsmanship, the company has grown to establish its own manufacturing facility in the UK.

Established in 2020 following a £1 million investment, the factory allows the team to maintain complete control over every detail, from initial design to final installation. With an in-house team of over 30 craftsmen, they are able to produce more than 3,000 wardrobe doors annually and complete over 200 bespoke projects each year.

“In a world full of choice, we never take it for granted that you’ve chosen us. Your loyalty and word-of-mouth support have been instrumental in helping us grow while staying true to the values that make Heritage special,” Laurent’s message goes on. “We look forward to continuing to craft beautiful, bespoke wardrobes for you and your loved ones – pieces that reflect your style and stand the test of time.”

The Heritage Wardrobe Company creates fully bespoke, fitted wardrobes, including walk-in wardrobes and designer dressing rooms, made from high-quality materials and tailored to the needs of the client. Built in their Surrey workshop and installed by their in-house team, every piece reflects premium quality, timeless design, and expert craftsmanship, backed by a lifetime guarantee.

