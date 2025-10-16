Introducing the Winegan Designs Eleganza Italiana Collection

A Modern Voice in Contemporary Luxury

Officially operational in 2025, U.S. inventor and multidisciplinary designer Ryan Winegan presents the Winegan Designs Eleganza Italiana Collection, a refined evolution of modern luxury that merges visual artistry with Italian-made excellence. Each handcrafted piece, ranging from bold, award-winning footwear to elegantly detailed accessories, is conceived with Winegan’s intent to harmonize exquisite form with purposeful design.

Crafted in Le Marche, Italy, “The Shoe Valley”, the collection is made by skilled artisans who uphold a century-old tradition of leatherworking. It balances refined artistry with timeless functionality, reflecting a commitment to craftsmanship and elegance.

Availability

The luxury line is exclusively available through the AliveShoes fashion-tech platform, offering an innovative shopping experience. Explore the collection and discover more at https://www.aliveshoes.com/brand/winegandesigns .

Italian Craftsmanship and Global Accessibility

The Winegan Designs Eleganza Italiana Collection honors Italian tradition, with each piece, whether limited-edition sneakers, handbags, or other essentials, crafted from premium Italian leather, suede, or select textiles.

Footwear is available in U.S., U.K., and European sizes, with fit assistance provided through the platform. Most accessories are one-size, with select styles following standard sizing conventions. Production and shipping, managed by the AliveShoes team, typically take 6 to 12 business days, reflecting the made-to-order craftsmanship.

Each product arrives in a collector’s edition box, featuring a magnetic closure and handmade Italian construction, ensuring a luxury experience.

Recognition Across Prestigious Platforms

Ryan Winegan’s work has earned international acclaim, including ten AliveShoes Staff Pick Awards for design excellence. Her designs have been featured in Vogue, Vanity Fair, and The Shoe Circle. Notable pieces include the Abstrak Beauty bow ballerina flats in Vogue and the Abstrak Beauty 2 double-zip military boots in Vanity Fair. Both were praised in AliveShoes News for their elegant craftsmanship.

Additionally, her BOLD ALLURE BLACK Luxury High Top sneakers campaign was named “Photo of the Week,” highlighting her ability to blend fashion with visual storytelling.

Recent Award: Best Emerging Fashion Designer in Italy of 2025

In recognition of her exceptional talent and innovative designs, Ryan Winegan has been named Best Emerging Fashion Designer in Italy of 2025 . This prestigious accolade honors Winegan’s exceptional achievements as a rising star in the fashion world, shaped by unwavering dedication to her craft. Her ability to conceptualize elegant creations, while blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics, positions her as a visionary designer with a forward-thinking approach. This award solidifies Winegan’s place on the global fashion stage.

A Story Rooted in Resilience and Vision

Winegan Designs is built on perseverance and artistic conviction. Ryan Winegan, a Virginia Tech graduate with a diverse background in design, education, entrepreneurship, and other professional fields, has gained over a decade of international experience in Italy.

After forgoing a UK fashion internship, Ryan moved to Oderzo, Italy, where she immersed herself in the culture, language, and Italian work environments. This experience, along with her certification as a TEFL/TESOL educator, shaped her creative vision.

Her journey led to the creation of the Winegan Designs Eleganza Italiana Collection, blending American perspective with Italian tradition to craft a luxury line that reflects both discipline and creativity.

“As a designer, I strive to merge resilience with reinvention,” says Ryan. “The collections under the Winegan Designs brand embody my journey of discovering beauty through discipline, courage, and cross-cultural exchange.”

The Philosophy of Functional Artistry

The Winegan Designs philosophy centers on functional artistry, a balance of form and purpose that defines modern style. Each piece from the Winegan Designs Eleganza Italiana Collection is designed to be worn and appreciated for its craftsmanship.

Winegan’s multidisciplinary background allows her to combine years of prior work experience, academic structure, creative expression, and cultural empathy, resulting in products that are both visually compelling and built to last. Purchases through the AliveShoes platform include a 100% satisfaction guarantee, free returns, and complementary global shipping to Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. For all other international shipments, applicable duties and taxes may apply and are payable upon receipt of the item. Products are available in U.S. Dollars, Euros, and British Pounds, reflecting the brand’s international accessibility.

AliveShoes: A Global Platform for Contemporary Creators

AliveShoes enables global creatives to bring their fashion visions to life, offering world-class design, production, and branding resources. Every product is crafted in Le Marche, Italy, renowned for its artisanal footwear and fashion expertise. AliveShoes manages all production, logistics, and client inquiries, allowing designers like Winegan to focus on their creative vision while maintaining high standards of craftsmanship.

Clients can track orders and share images of themselves wearing their designs through a private portal. They are also encouraged to connect on Winegan Designs’ social platforms and share their experiences on Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and other social outlets. First-time clients can subscribe for exclusive updates and offers.

Giving Back Through Design: United for Clean Water 2025

Beyond fashion, Ryan Winegan is committed to humanitarian causes. Her “United for Clean Water 2025” campaign launched in September 2025 supports charity: water , an organization dedicated to providing clean drinking water to communities in need.

The campaign runs through December 31, 2025, inviting global supporters to join Winegan’s new charity: water community and contribute directly via the organization’s official site.

“This campaign is an extension of the same principles that guide my design work, creating something meaningful that improves lives and endures beyond trends,” Winegan said. “After taking time to familiarize myself with the charity: water and fundraising causes, I feel ready to share this campaign with the world.”

Inspiring Through Purpose and Creativity

Visitors to www.ryanwinegan.com can explore Winegan’s broader portfolio, including the Winegan Designs Photographic Art Collection and other creative projects. The site also highlights her collaborations, awards, and charitable initiatives.

Winegan’s story illustrates the power of perseverance and adaptability. Through her growing brand, she continues to redefine luxury while inspiring others to pursue creativity with authenticity and purpose.

About Winegan Designs

Winegan Designs is an emerging international design brand founded in 2025 by Ryan Winegan, an American designer, inventor, and creative professional. The brand includes the Winegan Designs Eleganza Italiana Collection, focusing on Italian-made, handcrafted luxury products, and the Winegan Designs Photographic Art Collection, which blends Ryan’s photography into everyday home goods, apparel, and décor through print-on-demand services for a mass-market audience.

Both collections are available for purchase through trusted third-party platforms. Buyers should review platform policies and direct inquiries to the respective support teams.

The Winegan Designs Eleganza Italiana Collection debuted on Winegan’s official AliveShoes brand page at https://www.aliveshoes.com/brand/winegandesigns . For more information, visit www.ryanwinegan.com .

For details on data processing, please consult the Privacy Policy at https://www.ryanwinegan.com/privacy-policy.

The pause has been intentional. Winegan Designs will unveil its next chapter in Autumn 2025.

To experience the lead-up and discover what lies ahead, follow along:

Website

Instagram

YouTube

Media Contact

Ryan Winegan

Founder, Winegan Designs

Email: info@ryanwinegan.com