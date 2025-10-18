Medome Launches New Medical Industry: Personal Health Intelligence TM – AI-Powered Personal Health Records to Usher In New Era of DIY Healthcare for ALL Americans

Medome: Secure AI That Really Knows You and You Can Trust

In a world where healthcare misdiagnosis is alarmingly prevalent, costs keep rising, and access is getting more difficult, Medome offers an alternative to improve health outcomes through the power of artificial intelligence. Co-founded by Dr. Steven Charlap, a physician, and Paul Battle, a senior technology industry executive, Medome is an AI-driven platform designed to help individuals take control of their health by consolidating and analyzing their medical histories. Medome’s mission is simple: save lives by improving access to, affordability of, and accuracy in primary care.

Every year, nearly 400,000 Americans die and another 400,000 become disabled due to misdiagnosis. According to the National Academy of Medicine, everyone will be the victim of a misdiagnosis at some point in their lives. Medome aims to change this reality. With ten years of research and development behind it, the platform has garnered the support of some of the most prestigious institutions in medicine, including Stanford, Harvard, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK.

Medome’s innovative platform analyzes a person’s complete medical history and provides actionable insights, helping individuals make informed decisions about their health. Using 14 AI processes, Medome is able to offer more accurate diagnoses, reduce medical spend, and improve patient outcomes. Know when to go, go prepared, and leave assured.

Powered by Love and Loss: A Promise to Change Healthcare

Medome’s inception stems from personal tragedy and deep commitment to improving healthcare. Dr. Steven Charlap built the platform in memory of his brother, a cardiologist who tragically lost his life due to a misdiagnosis. Paul Battle joined the effort after losing his young wife of 18 years to an unexpected early cancer.

These losses became the driving force behind Medome, inspiring Dr. Charlap and Mr. Battle to develop a tool that could have potentially saved their loved one’s lives. Medome aims to provide a second layer of protection for individuals navigating the healthcare system. “Doctors are great, except when they’re not,” says Dr. Charlap. “With Medome, you have that extra layer of protection, ensuring you get the right diagnosis, the right workup, and the right treatment.”

Why Medome is Different: Affordable, Accessible, and Secure

One of Medome’s core missions is to make healthcare more affordable and accessible. Designed to be used by anyone, Medome is priced for affordability, ensuring that every person, no matter their background, can take control of their health. It requires no app download and is accessible 24/7 through both a voice- and touch-based AI interviewer, offering users a user-friendly and secure platform for continuous health monitoring.

Medome stands out in an already competitive healthcare technology space for several reasons. First, it’s built on over a decade of research and development. Second, it’s backed by prestigious institutions and researchers. Third, it boasts issued and pending patents that make it a unique solution in healthcare technology. Fourth, it’s a new category of consumer healthcare: Personal Health Intelligence (™). Lastly, Medome is HIPAA compliant and SOC 2 Type II Audited, ensuring users’ health data is both secure and private.

Medome in Action: Trusted by Thousands

Medome isn’t just theoretical, it’s already making an impact. Thousands of patients and medical professionals are already using the platform to help improve patient outcomes. It has gained adoption among doctors who recognize its potential to fix what’s broken. Its clinical use has already demonstrated its value in helping doctors make more accurate diagnoses, saving lives in the process.

The Future of Healthcare: A Smarter, Safer Approach

Medome’s focus on AI-powered diagnostics is just one aspect. The platform includes a hyper-personalized approach to health, where each individual can access their unique medical data in real time, receive explicit expert insights, and be proactive about their health. Medome has the potential to transform not just the way individuals understand their health but also how they interact with the healthcare system at large.

As more people embrace Medome’s AI-powered platform, it creates a healthcare environment that continues to learn to be both preventive and empowering. “Medome is here to save millions of lives that should not be lost,” Dr. Charlap emphasizes.

About Medome

Medome is a patented AI-driven platform designed to transform the way individuals interact with their healthcare by introducing Personal Health Intelligence (™). By consolidating and analyzing users’ medical histories, Medome helps prevent misdiagnoses and provides users with personalized actionable insights to improve their health outcomes. Founded by Dr. Steven Charlap and Mr. Paul Battle, Medome is trusted by thousands of doctors and patients, with backing from institutions like Stanford, Harvard, NIH, and NHS. Medome’s mission is to provide everyone with affordable access to secure and accurate healthcare, ultimately saving millions of lives by improving diagnosis and care.

