Empowering Ethical Consumers with Purposeful Products

Founded by Rick Chiantaretto in 2018, Tarot Fellow began as a personal service aimed at offering spiritual support through mindful practices. The company’s evolution into a supplier of ethically sourced ritual tools, including crystals, candles, herbs, and divination tools, reflects Rick’s deep commitment to sustainability and authenticity.

Tarot Fellow prioritizes the connection between people and the planet. “We focus on working with small, family-run businesses that respect both people and the environment,” says Rick Chiantaretto. “Every product we offer is intentionally chosen to support a balanced relationship between material goods and mindful living.”

A New Era of Conscious Commerce

The rise of TikTok’s WitchTok community provided Tarot Fellow with an opportunity to expand its reach. In 2023, Tarot Fellow became one of the first businesses to offer an expansive selection of sustainable ritual tools on TikTok Shop. The community quickly embraced the brand for its ethical sourcing, authenticity, and Rick’s unique ability to infuse humor and personal connection into an often trend-driven space.

Unlike other businesses that focus on fleeting trends, Tarot Fellow emphasizes education and integrity. “We don’t just sell products, we engage with our customers in a way that encourages mindfulness and intentionality in every purchase,” Rick explains.

Integrity in the Digital Marketplace

As influencers and consumerism continue to shape modern retail, Tarot Fellow advocates for conscious consumption. “Our goal is to offer products that not only serve our customers’ needs but also align with their spiritual values,” Rick says. “Each purchase is more than just a transaction, it’s an opportunity for consumers to engage with the world in a more meaningful way.”

Tarot Fellow Named Best Metaphysical Shop in the US for 2025

Tarot Fellow has been awarded the prestigious title of Best Metaphysical Shop in the US for 2025 by Best of Best Review. This recognition highlights Tarot Fellow’s unwavering commitment to offering high-quality, ethically sourced ritual tools, and its founder Rick Chiantaretto’s unique, heart-centered approach to spiritual commerce. Tarot Fellow stands out in the metaphysical community for its authenticity, sustainability, and personal connection with customers, especially within the rapidly growing WitchTok space. This award celebrates Rick’s dedication to empowering spiritual seekers through mindful exploration and conscious consumption.

Vision of a Sustainable Future

Tarot Fellow’s mission extends beyond providing high-quality ritual tools. The brand aims to create a world where commerce and consciousness coexist in harmony. Through its commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing, Tarot Fellow is building a future where every act of shopping is an act of spiritual alignment and mindful consumption.

About Tarot Fellow

Founded in 2018 by Rick Chiantaretto, Tarot Fellow began as a service providing spiritual support through mindful practices. Today, the company offers a wide range of ritual tools, each ethically sourced and selected to help customers create meaningful, intentional experiences. Tarot Fellow has gained a loyal following for its commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and its personal approach to business.

Media Contact

Rick Chiantaretto

Owner, Tarot Fellow

Email: rick@tarotfellow.com

Website: www.tarotfellow.com

TikTok: @tarotfellow

Instagram: @tarot.fellow

Facebook: Tarot Fellow