Latest News Newsbreak

TurboTenant Wins Rental Property Management Software Company of the Year for Revolutionizing Independent Landlord Success

Oct 21, 2025

TurboTenant, the leading free property management software platform designed for independent landlords, has been awarded Real Estate Business Outlook’s Rental Property Management Software Company of the Year.

The award recognizes TurboTenant’s dedication to empowering DIY landlords through innovative tools that streamline everyday tasks. With automated property marketing, comprehensive tenant screening, and secure rent collection, TurboTenant makes professional tools accessible for everyday landlords and investors.

“Our landlords aren’t real estate moguls,” Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. “They’re teachers, firefighters, and families using real estate to build financial security. We give them the same tools big firms have — without the complexity or cost.”

With independent landlords now managing nearly 42% of U.S. rental units, TurboTenant’s selection as the Rental Property Management Software Company of the Year reflects the growing need for software among the growing population of independent landlords.

“There are still so many landlords managing without any software,” Nally said. “We’re excited to reach them and show them that solutions like TurboTenant exist to help them gain the confidence they need to say ‘I got this.’”

Part of helping landlords feel confident is providing them with tools to ensure they’re covered in the event of legal challenges. TurboTenant’s state-specific lease agreement templates are reviewed by an in-house legal team to ensure that landlords, regardless of their location in the U.S., create and sign leases that comply with federal, state, and local laws.

Looking ahead, as the company continues to innovate, it’s embracing AI tools to help landlords get even more done in less time. Its growing list of AI-powered features includes:

  • Automatically generated rental property descriptions
  • A lease agreement auditing tool
  • Automated expense categorization
  • A maintenance chatbot to help tenants triage issues
  • FHA-compliance checks for custom application and prescreener questions

“Our goal is simple: to make cutting-edge, professional-grade property management accessible to anyone with a rental,” said Nally. “If you own a property, you deserve the tools and confidence to manage it like a pro.”

About TurboTenant

TurboTenant is the free, all-in-one property management software platform that allows independent landlords and real estate investors to professionalize their real estate businesses and increase tenant satisfaction. With TurboTenant, landlords market properties to dozens of top listing sites, generate leads and applications in one place, create state-specific lease agreements, and collect rent online. Sign up for a free account and see why over 850,000 landlords choose TurboTenant.

Anyone who would like to learn more about TurboTenant is encouraged to make use of the following contact details:

Ethan Lin

