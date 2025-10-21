TurboTenant Wins Rental Property Management Software Company of the Year for Revolutionizing Independent Landlord Success

TurboTenant, the leading free property management software platform designed for independent landlords, has been awarded Real Estate Business Outlook’s Rental Property Management Software Company of the Year.

The award recognizes TurboTenant’s dedication to empowering DIY landlords through innovative tools that streamline everyday tasks. With automated property marketing, comprehensive tenant screening, and secure rent collection, TurboTenant makes professional tools accessible for everyday landlords and investors.

“Our landlords aren’t real estate moguls,” Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. “They’re teachers, firefighters, and families using real estate to build financial security. We give them the same tools big firms have — without the complexity or cost.”

With independent landlords now managing nearly 42% of U.S. rental units, TurboTenant’s selection as the Rental Property Management Software Company of the Year reflects the growing need for software among the growing population of independent landlords.

“There are still so many landlords managing without any software,” Nally said. “We’re excited to reach them and show them that solutions like TurboTenant exist to help them gain the confidence they need to say ‘I got this.’”

Part of helping landlords feel confident is providing them with tools to ensure they’re covered in the event of legal challenges. TurboTenant’s state-specific lease agreement templates are reviewed by an in-house legal team to ensure that landlords, regardless of their location in the U.S., create and sign leases that comply with federal, state, and local laws.

Looking ahead, as the company continues to innovate, it’s embracing AI tools to help landlords get even more done in less time. Its growing list of AI-powered features includes:

Automatically generated rental property descriptions

A lease agreement auditing tool

Automated expense categorization

A maintenance chatbot to help tenants triage issues

FHA-compliance checks for custom application and prescreener questions

“Our goal is simple: to make cutting-edge, professional-grade property management accessible to anyone with a rental,” said Nally. “If you own a property, you deserve the tools and confidence to manage it like a pro.”

