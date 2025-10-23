Anthropic Launches Web App for Claude Code AI Coding Assistant

Anthropic has rolled out a web version of its AI coding assistant, Claude Code, allowing developers to create and manage multiple AI coding agents directly from their browsers.

The new web app, launched on Monday, extends Claude Code beyond its command-line roots and is now available to subscribers of Anthropic’s $20-per-month Pro plan and $100 and $200 Max plans.

Subscribers can access Claude Code by visiting claude.ai, the same site that hosts Anthropic’s consumer chatbot, and selecting the “Code” tab or using the Claude iOS app. The web rollout is intended to make the assistant more accessible and encourage developers to deploy AI coding agents across a wider range of environments.

Fast Growth and Rising Revenue

Since its wider launch in May, Claude Code has seen a 10x increase in users and now generates more than $500 million in annualized revenue, according to Anthropic. The tool’s popularity comes as the market for AI coding assistants grows increasingly competitive, with companies like Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, and Cursor also developing advanced web-based tools.

Anthropic says that 90% of Claude Code’s own codebase was written by its AI models.

From Autocomplete to Autonomous Agents

Earlier AI tools mainly acted as autocomplete assistants, completing code as developers typed. The latest generation of AI coding tools, including Claude Code, can now autonomously generate and manage code, shifting developers into a supervisory role where they manage and guide coding agents instead of directly writing each line.

However, this transition hasn’t been universally smooth. A recent study found that some engineers became slower when using AI coding tools such as Cursor, often due to time spent prompting the model or correcting errors in large, complex projects.

Despite mixed reactions from developers, Anthropic continues to expand its AI coding ambitions. CEO Dario Amodei predicted earlier this year that AI systems could soon write 90% of all code for software engineers. Within Anthropic itself, that prediction already appears to be reality — though broader adoption across the industry may take longer.

Featured image credits: Ralf Liebhold/Shutterstock

