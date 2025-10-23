New York & New Jersey IT Leader Yiddy Lemmer, CEO of CompuConnect, Named Finalist in 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards

Yiddy Lemmer, CEO of CompuConnect, a premier Managed IT Services Provider delivering IT support and cybersecurity solutions to businesses across New York and New Jersey, has been named a finalist in the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards — a prestigious honor celebrating leadership and innovation among top IT service providers nationwide.

This recognition places Yiddy Lemmer and CompuConnect among the most trusted names in the managed IT services and cybersecurity industry. Known for helping companies stay productive, secure, and technologically up to date, CompuConnect continues to set the standard for reliable IT services in New York and New Jersey, ensuring business systems operate efficiently and data remains protected in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“This recognition truly reflects the dedication and passion of our entire team,” said Yiddy Lemmer, CEO of CompuConnect. “At CompuConnect, we don’t just fix technology problems — we prevent them. We help businesses operate more efficiently by ensuring their systems, networks, and software are always optimized and secure. Our goal is simple: to make technology an advantage, not a headache.”

What sets CompuConnect apart from other IT companies in New York and New Jersey is its unwavering commitment to human connection. While many IT providers depend on automation and chatbots, CompuConnect ensures every client connects with a real, local IT professional — delivering the personalized, white-glove service that defines the company’s reputation.

“When you call CompuConnect, you’ll always speak with a real human being — not a bot,” Lemmer added. “We have the technology to automate, but we choose not to because our clients deserve personal attention. That’s what makes us different — we combine advanced technology with genuine human care.”

The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards spotlight leaders and organizations that demonstrate excellence in client success, innovation, and forward-thinking IT strategies. Finalists are selected through a competitive process evaluating business growth, customer outcomes, innovation, and community impact.

Winners will be announced at the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards Ceremony on December 10, 2025, at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“It’s an honor to stand among such incredible industry peers,” Lemmer said. “This nomination isn’t just for me — it’s a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering secure, strategic, and reliable IT support for businesses in New York and New Jersey.”

About Yiddy Lemmer

﻿Yiddy Lemmer, CEO and Founder of CompuConnect, Inc., has been delivering white-glove IT services and cybersecurity solutions to businesses across New York and New Jersey for over 15 years. A Brooklyn native featured on Fox Business, Yiddy leads a team that specializes in helping CPA firms and home healthcare agencies stay secure, compliant, and efficient through proactive technology management.

Before founding CompuConnect in 2017, Yiddy served as Information Technology Director for Stührling Original, LLC, where he managed multi-location networks, implemented secure remote systems, and led company-wide technology modernization initiatives.

Rooted in his deep understanding of New York’s fast-paced business culture, Yiddy built CompuConnect on the belief that technology should be human-first — providing real, personal support from real people, not bots.