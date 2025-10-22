Apple Adds ‘Tinted’ Option to Customize Liquid Glass Interface

Apple is adding a new tinted appearance setting to its recently introduced Liquid Glass design, giving users the ability to choose between Clear and Tinted interface styles.

The option, included in the latest beta versions of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS 26.1, allows users to adjust the opacity of system elements for better readability or aesthetic preference.

The feature reflects Apple’s response to user feedback following the public rollout of its newest operating systems. The Liquid Glass interface, which first appeared in iOS 26, represents Apple’s most extensive visual redesign since its 2013 shift from skeuomorphic textures to flat design. While some praised its modern look and subtle details, others criticized it for reducing legibility in notifications and app controls.

Apple has followed a similar path before. When the company moved Safari’s address bar to the bottom of the screen in 2021 and received mixed reactions, it later allowed users to revert the bar to its original position. The Tinted option now offers comparable flexibility for those adjusting to Liquid Glass.

According to Apple, the new setting can be accessed under “Display & Brightness” in iOS and iPadOS, and under “Appearance” in macOS System Settings. The control lets users toggle between the Clear and Tinted options. The Tinted mode slightly increases opacity, making elements like text and buttons more distinct.

The update was first spotted by 9to5Mac in the iOS 26.1 beta 4 release.

Apple stated that apps already implementing Liquid Glass will automatically adapt to the user’s chosen setting, without requiring developer intervention. Developers using the 26.1 beta can already test how the tint preferences affect interface elements in both Apple’s apps and third-party software.

Users who select their preferred option will notice changes across system UI elements, including Now Playing controls, lock screen notifications, and navigation bars in Apple Music and other apps.

The developer beta featuring the new customization options is available starting this week. Apple said the public beta will roll out in the coming days, ahead of a wider release expected later this year.

