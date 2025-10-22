Vayb Wellness Named Best Wellness Tech Brand for Sleep Solutions in the US for 2025 and Announces Expanded Product Line

Expansion of Product Line to Support Wellness for All Ages

Vayb Wellness, known for its focus on simplifying self-care, has unveiled an expanded lineup of wellness products tailored to meet the needs of a multi-generational audience. The new product categories include Active Gear, Calm Corner, and Green Living, designed to enhance sleep, reduce stress, and support overall health without the complexity or high costs typically associated with wellness trends.

“Our mission has always been to offer accessible, science-backed solutions for self-care, and this new expansion is a direct reflection of that,” said AJ Rapales, founder and CEO of Vayb Wellness. “We are proud to have earned recognition as the Best Wellness Tech Brand for Sleep Solutions in 2025 , and with this expanded product line, we’re furthering our goal of making wellness available to everyone.”

Award-Winning Sleep Solutions and Tech Innovation

One of Vayb’s flagship offerings, the Sleep and Calm Bundle, combines innovative technology with wellness practices. The bundle, praised for its simplicity and effectiveness, includes a Sleep Aid Palm Massager, Wireless Bluetooth Headband, and Smart Flame Aromatherapy Diffuser. These products work together to create a soothing environment for better sleep, helping users reduce stress and enhance relaxation.

Vayb’s engineering-driven design philosophy, led by Rapales, an inventor on multiple patents, ensures that each product is scientifically grounded. The brand’s commitment to evidence-based solutions has earned it recognition in the wellness tech space, with a particular focus on its sleep solutions.

A Customer-Centric, Community-Driven Approach

What sets Vayb Wellness apart is its founder-driven, customer-first approach. AJ Rapales is deeply involved in all aspects of the business, from product design to customer engagement. Vayb’s success is built on a foundation of transparency and community, empowering customers to take control of their wellness journeys.

“We aim to demystify wellness and offer practical solutions that truly work. We’re not about trends, we’re about results,” explained Rapales. “Our customers trust us because we listen to their needs and create products that help them live healthier, more balanced lives.”

Looking Ahead: A Vision for Inclusive Wellness

Looking to the future, Vayb Wellness plans to continue expanding its product offerings and providing educational resources that empower people to prioritize their health. The brand’s mission to democratize wellness remains at the heart of everything they do, and its founder is committed to ensuring that Vayb remains accessible and affordable for all.

“Vayb is more than just a brand; it’s a movement to make wellness simple, affordable, and effective for people of all backgrounds,” said Rapales. “As we continue to grow, we’ll focus on delivering high-quality solutions that address real wellness needs.”

About Vayb Wellness

Vayb Wellness is a wellness brand committed to providing affordable, science-backed self-care solutions for individuals of all ages. Founded by AJ Rapales in 2021, Vayb combines cutting-edge technology with holistic health practices to offer products that support active living, sleep, and overall well-being. Recognized as the Best Wellness Tech Brand for Sleep Solutions in 2025, Vayb’s mission is to make wellness accessible, simple, and effective for all.

