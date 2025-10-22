DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

GCC Green Concept Control Recognized as Best Pet-Safe Pest Control Service in Hong Kong for 2025

ByEthan Lin

Oct 22, 2025

Introduction to GCC Green Concept Control

GCC Green Concept Control, a leading pest control service provider based in Hong Kong, is redefining industry standards with a groundbreaking, 100 percent pet-safe pesticide. Founded by Dr. Gracia Chan, a distinguished researcher and entrepreneur, GCC specializes in pest control services and products that ensure the safety and well-being of pets. Through extensive research, the company offers products that are both effective and non-toxic to pets, setting a new standard in pest management.

Dr. Gracia Chan’s Pioneering Innovation

Dr. Gracia Chan, CEO and Founder of GCC, has made significant contributions to the pest control industry. She developed a pesticide that has passed rigorous safety tests, including the Acute Animal Oral Toxicity test by STC, ensuring its safety for pets. Unlike many products on the market, Dr. Chan’s formula is free from harmful ingredients like Pyrethroids, which are toxic to cats.

“I believe in providing a service that not only solves a problem but does so with compassion for the animals we love,” says Dr. Chan. “Our goal is to educate consumers about the importance of verifying product ingredients before using any pesticide in a pet-friendly environment.”

What Sets GCC Apart from Competitors

The pest control industry is filled with companies that claim their services are pet-friendly, but many still use toxic chemicals. GCC stands out for its commitment to transparency and safety. Dr. Chan’s formula is unique, thoroughly tested, and certified as safe for pets, making it a trusted choice for pet owners who prioritize the well-being of their animals. GCC’s team ensures that clients are fully educated on the safety of their treatments, helping pet owners make informed decisions.

Recent Recognition: Best Pet-Safe Pest Control Service in Hong Kong for 2025

In recognition of its dedication to pet safety and its innovative approach, GCC Green Concept Control was awarded the title of Best Pet-Safe Pest Control Service in Hong Kong for 2025. This prestigious accolade was granted by Best of Best Review, which highlights companies that set a new standard of excellence in their industries. GCC’s commitment to using science-backed, pet-safe products, along with its educational approach, was key to earning this recognition.

The company’s leadership in the field of pet-safe pest control not only marks it as a leader but also sets a new benchmark for ethical responsibility and safety in pest management. Dr. Chan’s hands-on approach to both scientific research and client care continues to inspire trust and admiration from pet owners across the region.

Commitment to Education

A core aspect of GCC’s philosophy is customer education. Dr. Chan emphasizes the importance of understanding product labels and conducting proper research before choosing a pest control service. “Before you use any pest control product or service, always ask about the ingredients,” she advises. “A quick online search can help you determine whether the product is safe for your pets.”

The Importance of Pet-Safe Pest Control in Asia

As pet ownership continues to rise in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, the need for truly pet-safe pest control services has never been more critical. GCC Green Concept Control has positioned itself as the go-to provider of pet-safe pest management, offering solutions that cater to this growing demand.

“We want to create a safer, healthier environment for both pets and humans,” says Dr. Chan. “Our services go beyond just pest control; they are a step toward ensuring the overall well-being of families with pets.”

Real-World Impact: Saving Lives and Environments

Dr. Chan’s personal experience with animals in need has fueled her dedication to developing safer pest control solutions. She recalls a time when she treated over 20 cats suffering from flea infestations in a poor hygiene environment. “When I first saw those cats, I asked myself, ‘Can I save them from flea infestations with my pesticide?’ Fortunately, I was able to save them, which reinforced my resolve to create a product that is both effective and safe for animals,” Dr. Chan shares.

This compassion has played a significant role in shaping the company’s reputation for both its innovation and its care for pets’ well-being.

Looking Toward the Future: GCC’s Global Vision

As demand for pet-safe pest control continues to grow, Dr. Gracia Chan plans to expand GCC’s services beyond Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan to other regions in Asia and beyond. The company aims to introduce its safe pesticide solutions to new markets while continuing to educate pet owners on the importance of selecting the right pest control products.

“Our vision is to become the world’s leading provider of 100 percent pet-safe pest control,” says Dr. Chan. “We aim to expand our reach and provide the safest solutions for pets and their families worldwide.”

About GCC Green Concept Control

GCC Green Concept Control, based in Hong Kong, specializes in providing pet-safe pest control services. Founded by Dr. Gracia Chan, the company offers safe and effective pest management solutions across Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. GCC’s proprietary pesticide formula has passed stringent safety tests and is free from harmful chemicals, ensuring the protection of both pets and humans. The company is committed to educating consumers about safe pest control practices while providing innovative, eco-friendly solutions.

Media Contact

Dr. Chan Koon Ming Gracia
CEO, GCC Green Concept Control
Email: gkmchan@gcc.com.hk
Website: gcc.com.hk
Instagram: @gcchk2013

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Apple Adds ‘Tinted’ Option to Customize Liquid Glass Interface
Oct 22, 2025 Hilary Ong
Vayb Wellness Named Best Wellness Tech Brand for Sleep Solutions in the US for 2025 and Announces Expanded Product Line
Oct 22, 2025 Ethan Lin
Meta Adds Scam Warnings to WhatsApp and Messenger to Protect Older Users
Oct 22, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801