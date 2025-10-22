Om Mamah Redefines Self-Care with Safe, Multifunctional Products — Just What Today’s World Needs

Om Mamah, a new natural wellness brand rooted in Ayurvedic principles, has officially launched a line of multifunctional skincare and haircare products. Designed with today’s busy families in mind, these products simplify self-care routines without sacrificing effectiveness. The brand emphasizes safety, simplicity, and real results while supporting eco-friendly practices and transparency in ingredient sourcing.

Founded by Aparna Subbaraya, Om Mamah combines ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern scientific formulations to create products that address multiple beauty concerns at once. Each product is handcrafted using USDA organic ingredients, ensuring a clean and safe experience for users of all ages and skin types.

“Our mission at Om Mamah is to provide holistic beauty solutions that simplify selfcare routines and offer visible results without compromising on safety or sustainability,” said Aparna Subbaraya, Founder of Om Mamah. “As a mother, I understand the importance of using natural products that are gentle yet effective for the entire family.”

Om Mamah’s Hydrating 4-in-1 Ubtan Rose & Rice Wins 2025 Best Hydrating Skincare Award

Om Mamah’s Hydrating 4-in-1 Ubtan Rose & Rice has earned the coveted title of Best Hydrating Skincare Product in 2025 , revolutionizing the skincare industry with its multifunctional approach. Combining the benefits of rose and rice, this unique product hydrates, exfoliates, brightens, and cleanses in just one easy step, making it an essential addition to any skincare routine.

This groundbreaking product embodies Om Mamah’s philosophy of safe, simple, and effective self-care. With its all-in-one formula, the Hydrating 4-in-1 Ubtan saves users time while delivering visible results. The blend of rose, Licorice, Manjishta, Aswagandha and Saffron, all treasured in Ayurvedic traditions, offers gentle exfoliation, deep hydration, and skin-brightening benefits that cater to a wide range of skin types.

“Winning the Best Hydrating Skincare Award is an affirmation of our commitment to providing high-quality, multifunctional skincare,” said Subbaraya. “We’re proud to offer a product that simplifies routines while delivering real results for busy individuals.”

Products Designed to Streamline Self-Care

Om Mamah’s product line includes multifunctional solutions such as the Scalp Kalpa Hair Serum, a two-in-one serum that targets hair fall, dandruff, growth, greying, and frizz, and the Youth Amrith Roll-On Skin Serum, which addresses dark spots, fine lines, and under-eye puffiness. Other products, like the 4-in-1 Hydrating Ubtan, combine multiple skincare steps into one, helping users save time while maintaining effective routines.

The brand’s commitment to using clean and edible forward ingredients sets it apart in the crowded beauty industry. Om Mamah’s formulations are free from harmful chemicals, sulfates, parabens, and artificial fragrances. All products are vegan, non-toxic, and cruelty-free, with packaging designed to be eco-conscious.

A Philosophy Rooted in Transparency and Wellness

Om Mamah’s products reflect a dedication to simplicity and authenticity. The brand prides itself on transparency, ensuring customers know exactly what they’re putting on their skin. “What you see is what you get,” Subbaraya explains. “We believe in creating products that people can trust, with ingredients that are both safe and effective.”

In a market saturated with beauty products that often promise more than they deliver and are filled with endocrine disrupting chemicals, fragrances and colors, Om Mamah’s multifunctional approach addresses the need for products that are not only clean but also work. Subbaraya emphasizes that the brand’s focus is on offering real, visible results with minimal time and effort.

A Brand Built for Modern Families

Om Mamah is designed to meet the needs of modern families, balancing the demands of work, parenting, and personal care. By offering versatile products, the brand aims to declutter the bathroom shelf and simplify beauty routines for busy individuals. Om Mamah’s inclusive products cater to all genders, skin types, and ages, ensuring that self-care can be both accessible and effective for everyone.

Aparna Subbaraya’s journey from a thriving tech career at leading companies like Meta and Cisco to founding a wellness brand was driven by her mission to bridge the gap in the beauty industry, creating products that prioritize both safety and efficacy, especially for families. “My focus has always been on finding ways to simplify life, especially for new mothers and busy families,” she said. “Om Mamah is my way of helping people feel good about their self-care choices without the overwhelm.”

About Om Mamah

Om Mamah is a natural wellness and beauty brand founded on the principles of Ayurveda. The brand offers clean, multifunctional skincare and haircare solutions made from USDA organic ingredients. Committed to sustainability and transparency, Om Mamah provides safe, effective products for families, simplifying self-care routines and empowering users to embrace holistic wellness.

