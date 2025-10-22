EXEED set to Unveil MX, E01 and E02 at the Global User Summit

Key Points：

From October 16 to 21, the premium new energy vehicle (NEV) brand EXEED will host the third User Summit. The brand will showcase the MX in the indoor pavilion, and the E01 and E02 outdoors as key highlights. Through activities including track test drives, factory journeys, and the New Product Co-creation Workshop, EXEED will showcase its latest achievements in the premium NEV segment, highlighting the brand’s diverse values and distinctive appeal.

Three International Models Take the Stage

EXEED will showcase three international brand-new models at the User Summit. The MX features an all-new design, with further details to be revealed. Equipped with a 2.0T + 8AT powertrain, the MX delivers smooth and robust driving performance, suitable for both daily commutes and long-distance travel. Its triple-screen and multi-screen interface enhances the cabin’s technological vibe. Notably, the MX also features 23 ADAS, significantly improving driving safety and reducing fatigue.

Positioned as a next-generation C-segment long-range flagship sedan, the E01 delivers a class-leading drag coefficient of 0.239Cd. Its cabin offers a spacious and airy layout, complemented by abundant storage solutions that meet the needs of both daily commutes and long-distance travel. Designed for an exceptional driving experience, the E01 features a front double-wishbone and rear five-link suspension system paired with CDC adaptive dampers, ensuring a smooth ride with agile handling. The hybrid powertrain strikes a balance between long-range capability and low fuel consumption. It also delivers quick acceleration response, making the E01 ideal for both urban commuting and highway travel.

The E02, a mid-to-large flagship SUV, features a premium smart cockpit and delivers a refined driving experience. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. The Extended-Range system enables over 230 km of pure electric driving and a total range of more than 1400 km, with fuel consumption of just 6.1L/100km in charge-depleted mode. Combining power with efficiency, the E02 also stands out with a class-leading length of 5180 mm and a 3100 mm wheelbase. It offers 1085 mm of headroom and a flexible six-seat layout, making it ideal for family trips, camping and other leisure scenarios. To enhance practicality, the vehicle comes with a 9.2-litre large-capacity refrigerator for additional storage.

Four Key Activities Showcase EXEED’s Engineering Prowess

In addition to three models, EXEED will also host a track test drive at Shanghai Tianma Circuit, with a wide range of 9 EXLANTIX models. They will experience the handling of the four-motor AWD system paired with Maybach-grade suspension. The program also showcases three-second-level acceleration and advanced smart features such as one-touch remote parking. On a professional track, the event will fully demonstrate EXEED’s driving performance and premium quality.

EXEED will invite dealer partners to visit its Industry 4.0-standard smart manufacturing base in Changshu, offering a close look at the brand’s advanced production processes and quality assurance system. Guests will tour the upgraded User Summit, an immersive tech space that integrates performance modifications and customizations. The space offers a comprehensive showcase of EXEED’s premium philosophy and personalized mobility ecosystem.

Most importantly, EXEED will introduce its new design language and Texxeract NEV technology at the New Product Co-Creation Workshop. This includes BEV, PHEV, and REEV, demonstrating EXEED’s latest breakthroughs in core new energy technologies.

Through the User Summit ,EXEED will showcase its significant progress in NEV technology and product development, while allowing participants to experience the brand’s manufacturing standards and performance first-hand. All the brands of Chery Group will perform in the User Summit as well, including Chery, Omoda & Jaecoo, iCAUR, LUXEED and Lepas.