Xmind Reinvents Itself: From Mind Mapping Pioneer to Lightweight Project Management Innovator

Oct 22, 2025

Twenty years ago, Xmind helped millions around the world discover the power of visual thinking through mind maps. What started as a tool to capture ideas and spark creativity soon became a trusted companion for professionals, students, and teams tackling complexity in their work and lives.

But creativity has never stood still—and neither has Xmind. Today, the company reveals its boldest step yet: a reimagined platform that expands beyond mind mapping into lightweight project management powered by AI.

The new release introduces a strikingly fresh interface—light, fluid, and almost weightless. Gone is the heaviness that often defines traditional project management software. Instead, Xmind’s design feels alive, like ideas floating freely, offering users clarity without the burden of complexity.

At the heart of this evolution is AI Work Breakdown, transforming overwhelming projects into clear, actionable steps that seamlessly bridge brainstorming to execution. Switch effortlessly between mind map and Gantt chart views with perfect synchronization, while built-in task dependencies automatically update connected tasks when dates or durations need modification. No manual rework, no extra tools – just a light, powerful way to manage projects from idea to completion with intelligent automation that adapts to the changes.

“We’ve always believed in making complex thinking simple and enjoyable,” said Mango Du, CEO and Founder at Xmind. “This release is about disrupting ourselves—expanding beyond mind maps into a space where creativity meets productivity.”

Disrupting the Old to Build the New

Xmind’s move isn’t just a feature upgrade; it’s a deliberate act of self-disruption. After two decades of shaping the mind mapping category, the brand is once again pushing boundaries, transforming itself into a comprehensive creative and productivity platform.

This transformation reflects a broader mission: to redefine how individuals and teams approach projects, ideas, and collaboration in a world increasingly driven by AI.

Creativity with Breath and Lightness

The new Xmind is built on the belief that tools should feel less like rigid software and more like living systems—breathing with energy, enabling flow, and empowering users to think and act with freedom.

From sparking inspiration to planning projects and driving team collaboration, Xmind is stepping into the future with a youthful mindset, a spirit of innovation, and the same dedication it has carried for 20 years: helping people everywhere unlock their creative potential.

