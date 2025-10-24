Business Students Rank International College of Management, Sydney (ICMS) Above Public Universities In 3 Core Areas

The International College of Management, Sydney (ICMS) has announced the milestone that they rank above Australian public universities for their Business and Management courses, measured through three key metrics for their Business and Management courses. According to the independent Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) 2024 Student Experience Survey , they have ranked highly for peer engagement (undergraduate and postgraduate studies), teaching quality (postgraduate studies), and skills development (postgraduate studies).

In the latest QILT results, ICMS topped all public universities nationwide with the following scores:

Peer Engagement: 76.5% (undergraduate), 89.4% (postgraduate)

Teaching Quality: 89.4% (postgraduate)

Skills Development: 90.2% (postgraduate)

These results reflect the strength of ICMS’s industry-led education model, where smaller class sizes, personalised academic support, genuine mentorship, and strong professional networks are named as key priorities, aiming to provide a richer and more effective learning experience.

“This recognition confirms that our model of industry-connected, student-focused education delivers real results – both in the classroom and in careers,” says Rowan Courtney-O’Connor, President and Managing Director, ICMS

As one of the most in-demand study areas in Australia, ICMS takes its business and management offerings seriously. Its focus on industry-integrated teaching sees that 90% of the faculty are active professionals in the industry that they teach, while smaller class sizes ensure that each student is able to benefit more from that industry connection. They also incorporate Work Integrated Learning (WIL) professional placements in every degree, which has led to direct graduate employment.

Courses at ICMS are built using backward design, meaning they are structured around the real skills and knowledge that employers demand. This forward-thinking approach positions ICMS graduates as work-ready professionals capable of making an immediate impact in their chosen fields.

About ICMS

The International College of Management, Sydney (ICMS) is a private college with campuses in Manly on Sydney’s Northern Beaches and Sydney’s CBD. Founded in 1996, it’s a leader in industry-focused, quality education offering undergraduate bachelor’s and postgraduate master’s degrees to Australian and international students. ICMS degrees are at the same Australian Qualifications Framework (AQF) level as university degrees.

The ICMS applied learning and teaching philosophy delivers a student experience that is both relevant and contemporary to the workplace. Its academic faculty has extensive industry experience, high-level qualifications, and a passion for teaching. All ICMS courses allow flexibility to follow your individual strengths and passions.

