Matthew Fornaro, P.A. Provides Experienced Legal Services for Small Businesses in Florida

Experienced Legal Services for Florida’s Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Matthew Fornaro, a seasoned business law attorney, has been serving the needs of small and medium-sized businesses throughout South Florida since 2003. With extensive experience in complex commercial litigation, including contract disputes, Matthew’s firm focuses on helping businesses navigate legal challenges, providing experienced legal services in both state and Federal courts.

Matthew’s law firm, Matthew Fornaro, P.A., is dedicated to offering tailored legal support for businesses in a wide range of industries. He has built a reputation for providing practical, result-oriented solutions to clients dealing with both transactional and litigation matters. Although his practice is primarily focused on litigation, Matthew also provides valuable assistance in transactional issues such as drafting and revising business documents and offering legal guidance to new business owners.

Matthew’s legal experience spans several areas, including commercial litigation, construction law and intellectual property law. His firm’s goal is to provide comprehensive legal services that meet the evolving needs of businesses across Florida.

Matthew Fornaro’s Journey in Law and Business

Before starting his own firm, Matthew worked at two prestigious AmLaw 200 law firms, where he honed his skills in civil litigation. These experiences provided him with a strong foundation in handling complex legal matters, which has been instrumental in his success as a business attorney. As a small business owner himself, Matthew truly understands the unique challenges faced by entrepreneurs and business owners. This insight into the operations of small businesses helps him offer personalized, strategic advice that addresses the specific needs of his clients.

“I have been fortunate to work with small and medium-sized businesses throughout Florida, assisting them with their legal needs in both litigation and transactional matters,” says Matthew. “Being a small business owner myself allows me to bring a personal touch to my work, providing clients with advice that is not only legally sound but also practical and feasible in the real world.”

A Dedicated Advocate for Small Business Owners

Matthew’s practice is distinguished by his deep commitment to his clients’ success. He regularly assists new business owners with setting up their legal structures, drafting and revising contracts, and ensuring they have all the required documents in place. This proactive approach helps clients avoid legal pitfalls and position their businesses for long-term growth and success.

His firm also represents businesses in commercial litigation, construction law and intellectual property matters. Matthew’s ability to provide clear, actionable advice on a broad range of business law topics makes him a trusted advisor for many businesses across Florida.

Mentoring the Next Generation of Attorneys

Matthew is deeply committed to the growth and development of future legal professionals. He serves as both a graduate and an instructor of the Kaufman Foundation’s FastTrac NewVenture Program, an initiative presented by the Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business Development and the City of Hollywood. Matthew also contributes his experience as a graduate and instructor for the Florida State University College of Business Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship Small Business Executive Program.

“I am proud to give back to the community by mentoring aspiring attorneys and business owners. The opportunity to help others achieve their goals is one of the most rewarding parts of my career,” Matthew explains.

Why Choose Matthew Fornaro, P.A.?

What sets Matthew Fornaro apart from other business law attorneys is his unique understanding of the challenges small and medium-sized businesses face. As a small business owner himself, Matthew’s firsthand experience allows him to provide exceptional legal guidance that is both practical and strategically sound.

Whether you need help navigating complex commercial disputes, drafting essential business documents, or protecting your intellectual property, Matthew Fornaro, P.A. is here to support your business through every legal challenge it faces.

About Matthew Fornaro, P.A.

Matthew Fornaro, P.A. is a business law firm focusing on the representation of small and medium-sized businesses throughout Florida. With an emphasis on complex commercial litigation, the firm provides strategic legal advice and advocacy for clients facing disputes and challenges in both state and Federal courts. Matthew, a member of both the Florida Bar and District of Columbia Bar, has more than two decades of experience in business law, including commercial litigation, construction law, and intellectual property law.

