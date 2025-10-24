Area CV Earns Six Nominations at 2025 TORI Awards

Area CV’s Continued Recognition at the 2025 TORI Awards

Area CV, a leading global firm specializing in personal branding, résumé writing, and career storytelling, has been nominated for six prestigious awards at the 2025 Toast of the Résumé Industry (TORI) Awards. This marks the second consecutive year that Area CV has earned the highest number of nominations at the world’s most esteemed résumé competition. With these nominations, Area CV reaffirms its commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in transforming the careers of professionals worldwide.

The TORI Awards, hosted annually by Career Directors International (CDI), are widely regarded as the highest recognition of achievement in the résumé writing and career coaching industry. The multiple nominations reflect the outstanding quality of Area CV’s work, underscoring its strategic and design-driven approach to personal branding and career marketing.

A Leader in Career Storytelling

Founded in 2021 by Renzo Maurtua-Neumann, Area CV has quickly established itself as a trusted partner for professionals and executives looking to elevate their careers. The firm’s personalized approach to résumé writing, LinkedIn profile optimization, and interview coaching has led to a growing list of clients in over 70 countries. In just four years, Area CV has received 15 international TORI Award nominations, with five wins, further cementing its reputation as a trailblazer in career services.

Renzo Maurtua-Neumann, the founder of Area CV, brings a unique blend of experience in international finance, HR, and executive coaching to the firm. Under his leadership, Area CV has become known for its ability to craft powerful professional narratives that authentically connect clients with career opportunities. The firm’s focus on holistic personal branding has resonated deeply with clients, helping them secure roles at Fortune 500 companies, prestigious consulting firms, and high-profile board positions.

Unwavering Commitment to Quality and Client Satisfaction

Area CV’s success is built on a foundation of exceptional client satisfaction. With a remarkable 4.9/5.0 rating on Trustpilot, the company has consistently exceeded client expectations. More than 80 percent of new business comes through referrals, a testament to the trust and loyalty Area CV has cultivated within its global client base.

Area CV’s comprehensive services cater to a diverse clientele, ranging from professionals and corporate executives seeking to advance their careers to entrepreneurs transitioning into new ventures. The firm’s expertise in building personal brands, defining value propositions, and positioning clients for success in competitive markets has become a key differentiator in the industry.

Celebrating a Milestone Achievement

The recognition at the 2025 TORI Awards underscores the firm’s continued growth and success. For the second year in a row, Area CV has received the highest number of nominations, a testament to the company’s dedication to delivering outstanding service and achieving transformative outcomes for its clients. These nominations further highlight Area CV’s role as a leader in personal branding, résumé writing, and career coaching.

“We are honored and humbled to receive six nominations at the 2025 TORI Awards,” said Renzo Maurtua-Neumann, Founder of Area CV. “This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and passion of our talented team, and it inspires us to continue raising the bar in personal branding and career storytelling. We look forward to helping even more professionals and executives reach their full potential.”

Looking Toward the Future

As Area CV continues to make its mark in the career services industry, the company remains focused on delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of professionals worldwide. The firm is committed to empowering individuals to craft authentic personal brands and build meaningful careers that resonate with opportunity.

In the coming years, Area CV plans to expand its service offerings and deepen its impact in the personal branding space. With a track record of excellence and a commitment to client success, the firm is poised to lead the way in transforming how professionals navigate their careers.

About Area CV

Area CV is a global leader in personal branding, résumé writing, and career storytelling. Founded in 2021 by Renzo Maurtua-Neumann, Area CV has grown rapidly to become a trusted name in the industry, known for its strategic and design-driven approach to career marketing. With clients in over 70 countries and an impressive track record of awards and client success, Area CV is committed to helping professionals and executives stand out in today’s competitive job market.

For more information, visit www.areacv.com .

Media Contact

Renzo Maurtua-Neumann

Founder, Area CV

Email: renzo.maurtua@areacv.com

Website

LinkedIn