Amazon Launches ‘Help Me Decide,’ an AI Shopping Tool That Recommends What to Buy

Amazon is introducing a new AI-powered shopping assistant called Help Me Decide, designed to help customers make purchasing decisions by analyzing their search history, browsing behavior, and shopping preferences. The tool is now available in the U.S. across the Amazon Shopping app (iOS and Android) and mobile web.

The Help Me Decide feature activates when Amazon detects that a user has been browsing similar products without making a purchase. A button will appear on product detail pages or under the “Keep shopping for” section at the top of the app.

When selected, the AI tool analyzes the shopper’s recent activity — including viewed products, searches, and purchases — to recommend a product that best matches their needs. It also offers an upgrade suggestion and a budget-friendly alternative, explaining each recommendation using product features, customer reviews, and comparison data.

Amazon says the tool can interpret related browsing behavior across categories. For example, if a shopper has looked at sleeping bags, camping stoves, and hiking boots, Help Me Decide might recommend a four-person all-season tent, explaining why it fits the user’s preferences and purchase history.

The system draws insights from multiple data points using Amazon’s Bedrock and SageMaker machine learning platforms, along with its OpenSearch service, to create contextually relevant product suggestions.

Help Me Decide is the latest in a series of AI-driven shopping tools Amazon has launched to make purchasing decisions more seamless and personalized. Over the past year, the company has introduced:

AI-generated shopping guides for over 100 categories

Rufus, an AI shopping assistant that answers customer questions

Audio and review summaries generated by AI

Lens Live, a camera feature that identifies products in real life and suggests where to buy them on Amazon

Together, these tools reflect Amazon’s ongoing push to use AI to increase conversion rates and make its shopping experience more interactive.

Amazon’s latest addition enters a growing market of AI shopping assistants. Google, OpenAI, and Perplexity have each been testing or launching AI-based retail search features aimed at helping users find products more intuitively through conversational prompts or visual discovery.

As online shopping becomes increasingly personalized, tools like Help Me Decide signal a broader shift toward AI-guided retail, where product recommendations are dynamically shaped by user behavior and natural language interaction.

