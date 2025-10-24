Indonesian Media Test Drives the OMODA 9 SHS on Track for the First Time, Experiencing the World’s Exclusive Quad-Motor AWD PHEV Technology

Track Experience: From October 15–16, the OMODA 9 SHS, OMODA’s premium hybrid flagship, hit the professional racetrack. It showcased its extreme performance in straight-line acceleration and slalom tests.

World’s Exclusive Quad-Motor AWD PHEV Technology: With a total output of 395 kW and 650 N·m of torque, the OMODA 9 SHS adapts to complex driving conditions. It sprints from 0–100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds, setting a new benchmark for acceleration in its class.

From October 15 to 16, OMODA’s high-end hybrid flagship model, the OMODA 9 SHS, held a special track test event at the Shanghai Tianma Circuit. During the test, the vehicle took part in straight-line acceleration and high-speed slalom sessions. It fully demonstrated the extreme performance enabled by its world’s exclusive Quad-Motor AWD PHEV Technology and Maybach-level suspension setup.

World’s Exclusive Quad-Motor AWD PHEV Technology– Redefining Power Limits

In both acceleration and slalom tests, the OMODA 9 SHS impressed with its powerful and steady performance. Its world’s exclusive Quad-Motor AWD PHEV Technology delivers a combined output of 395 kW and peak torque of 650 N·m. It enabled the strong and continuous power delivery.

When accelerating out of corners, power response is instant, allowing the OMODA 9 SHS to reach 0–100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds. The intelligent AWD system adjusts torque distribution between the front and rear axles according to track conditions. And thus, it could maintain excellent traction and stability during rapid cornering and acceleration — outperforming other vehicles in its class.

CDC Adaptive Suspension – Extreme Handling Experience

Extreme power requires an equally strong chassis. The OMODA 9 SHS is equipped with a CDC electromagnetic suspension system. It scans the road in real time at up to 1,000 times per second and adjusts damping instantly for optimal stability.

During the slalom and cornering tests, body roll was well controlled. The tires gripped the road firmly, and steering remained precise and confident. Even on uneven surfaces, OMODA 9 SHS delivered a smooth and composed driving experience.

Dual Five-Star Safety Ratings and Long-Range Endurance

Beyond its track performance, the OMODA 9 SHS focuses on real-world versatility. It features the largest 34.46 kWh battery in its class and a 70L fuel tank, giving it a combined driving range of over 1,100 km. With 65 kW DC fast charging, the battery can charge from 30% to 80% in just 25 minutes, easing range anxiety.

The body structure uses 85% high-strength steel in a cage-style “space capsule” design. It has achieved dual five-star safety ratings from both E-NCAP and A-NCAP, ensuring top-tier protection for every journey.

The Shanghai Tianma Circuit test proved the extreme performance of the OMODA 9 SHS’s world’s exclusive Quad-Motor AWD PHEV Technology and chassis technology. Next, the model will head to the Nürburgring track and enter high-standard markets such as Germany and France, reshaping the hybrid SUV segment. Even more exciting, the OMODA 9 SHS is about to launch in Indonesia. It brings a more efficient and intelligent mobility experience, meeting consumers’ expectations for high-performance NEVs.