NED Capital Expands to the West Midlands with New Office Opening

NED Capital, the specialist head-hunter focused exclusively on Non-Executive and Board-level appointments, has announced the opening of its new office in the West Midlands.

The expansion marks a significant milestone for the London-based firm as it deepens its reach across the Midlands a region home to a growing number of ambitious SMEs and established corporates seeking experienced financial and strategic leadership at board level. The move reflects NED Capital’s continued growth and commitment to supporting regional businesses that are embracing stronger governance, increased board diversity, and the value of independent oversight.

The new West Midlands office will be led by Partner, Jodie Garrington, who brings extensive experience in connecting senior professionals — including CFOs, CEOs, COOs, and Partners — with organisations seeking independent Non-Executive Directors. Jodie’s career spans more than 15 years in executive search and leadership advisory, and she is recognised for her deep understanding of how effective boards contribute to long-term commercial success. Her approach focuses on matching leaders not only by experience but by cultural fit and shared values — ensuring each appointment strengthens decision-making and supports sustainable growth.

Working alongside Founder, Adrian Lawrence, she will play a central role in expanding NED Capital’s national network and delivering the firm’s trademark level of precision and integrity to clients and candidates across the region.

“Directors are increasingly recognising the value of portfolio careers and the opportunity to contribute as non-executives,” said Adrian Lawrence, Founder of NED Capital. “At the same time, companies are looking for astute NEDs who can offer commercial insight, challenge, and strategic oversight. Our new office brings us closer to both communities — those seeking to build a meaningful board portfolio and the organisations that understand the importance of strong, independent leadership.”

Jodie Garrington, Partner at NED Capital, added: “We’re seeing growing demand from both sides — leaders ready to step into their first NED role, and businesses seeking independent board members with deep expertise. The Midlands has a thriving and diverse business community, from high-growth start-ups to major corporates, all of which recognise the competitive advantage that comes from effective governance. Our role is to make those connections happen with precision, integrity, and understanding.”

The new office will focus on serving clients and candidates across Birmingham, Coventry, and the wider Midlands region, offering tailored search and advisory services. This includes guidance for first-time NEDs looking to build a board portfolio, succession planning support for boards, and advice for businesses aiming to enhance board performance and diversity.

The firm also plans to host a series of regional roundtables and networking events in 2026, designed to bring together business leaders, investors, and aspiring Non-Executives to share insights, build connections, and promote stronger corporate governance across the Midlands.

With this latest expansion, NED Capital reinforces its mission to build stronger, more effective boards that drive sustainable success for businesses across the UK.

For more information on upcoming NED opportunities or to discuss board recruitment needs, visit www.nedcapital.co.uk