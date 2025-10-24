DMR News

RISE SMS Launches Free ASAP Reporting Platform to Streamline Safety Submissions Across the Aviation Industry

ByEthan Lin

Oct 24, 2025

RISE SMS, a leading provider of modern aviation Safety Management System (SMS) software, has announced the launch of a free ASAP Reporting plan that gives every operator, regardless of size or budget, access to fast, secure, and automated Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP) reporting.

This new offering allows flight departments, charter operators, maintenance organizations, flight schools, and airports to create a fully functional, no-cost account that automates the routing of ASAP reports to designated recipients, including Safety Officers, FAA representatives, local FSDOs, the Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF), or any other authority responsible for safety oversight.

“Too many operators are still relying on email attachments, manual processes, or outdated and clunky software for ASAP reporting,” said Michael Sidler, CEO of RISE SMS. “We wanted to remove every barrier to participation in voluntary safety programs. Now, any operator can collect, route, and track reports automatically in minutes without cost, IT setup, or training.”

A Simpler Way to Strengthen Safety Reporting

With RISE SMS’s new free plan, every operator can:

  • Create a free account in minutes with no credit card required and no expiration.
  • Automatically route reports to any designated recipient, such as FAA or ACSF contacts.
  • Add all team members so crew, maintenance, and training staff can submit from any device.
  • Generate and share a QR code that allows instant, anonymous submissions from the field.

This solution not only makes participation in ASAP programs effortless but also ensures operators maintain accountability and transparency consistent with FAA and industry safety goals.

For ACSF members, RISE SMS can now send reports directly to the Air Charter Safety Foundation, eliminating manual forwarding and reducing the chance of missed reports.

Free Forever and Built for Growth

The ASAP Reporting plan is free to use indefinitely, helping operators modernize their reporting process without cost or commitment. When organizations are ready to expand their safety capabilities, they can easily upgrade to the full RISE SMS suite, which includes Safety Risk Management, Safety Assurance, Safety Promotion, and Safety Policy modules, all aligned with 14 CFR Part 5 and ICAO Annex 19 requirements.

“RISE SMS is built to meet operators where they are,” added Sidler. “For some, that starts with ASAP reporting. For others, it means expanding into a complete safety management program. Our platform offers multiple tiers designed to provide exactly what you need, when you need it. Every option is built to help operators strengthen safety without unnecessary complexity. Either way, our goal is to make aviation safety simpler, smarter, and more accessible.”

Availability

The Free ASAP Reporting plan is available now at https://www.risesms.com/free-asap-reporting.

Creating a free account takes less than 60 seconds, and no payment information is required.

About RISE SMS

RISE SMS is a modern, AI-powered Safety Management System built for business aviation, flight schools, maintenance organizations, and airfield operations. Fully aligned with FAA Part 5, ICAO Annex 19, and EASA requirements, RISE SMS simplifies compliance and strengthens safety culture through intelligent hazard reporting, automated risk assessments, and data-driven insights.

RISE SMS – Elevate Safety, Everywhere.

