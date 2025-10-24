DMR News

Melbourne Glazier Expands South: Premium Glass & Aluminium Opens Mordialloc Location After 250+ Five-Star Reviews Drive Demand

Oct 24, 2025

After building a reputation across Melbourne’s west with more than 250 five-star reviews and a strict no-subcontractors policy, Premium Glass & Aluminium has opened its second location in Mordialloc to meet growing demand from Bayside residents seeking reliable, qualified glaziers. Founded by Craig Ritchie, a qualified glazier frustrated by an industry plagued with no-shows and poor communication, Premium Glass & Aluminium has carved out a reputation for doing what many tradies won’t: showing up on time, providing real-time updates, and treating every job like it matters.

The Mordialloc expansion reflects the company’s referral-driven growth model, with most work coming from repeat clients and word-of-mouth recommendations. Unlike competitors who rely on subcontractors, Premium Glass employs only qualified, in-house glaziers, with Craig still personally quoting and measuring every job.

“We started this business because we were sick of seeing people let down by tradies who don’t show up or communicate,” Craig explains. “Opening in Mordialloc isn’t just about growth—it’s about bringing that same reliable service to more families and businesses across Bayside.”

The new Mordialloc location will service Melbourne’s southeast, complementing the existing Altona North base. All installations come with a two-year workmanship guarantee, and the company is certified by the Australian Glass & Window Association (AGWA).

With 50+ years of combined team experience, Premium Glass & Aluminium specialises in emergency glass repairs, custom shower screens, glass splashbacks, pool fencing, and commercial shopfront installations. The company is trusted by property managers and venue operators who value clear quotes and seamless communication.

“When your shopfront’s been smashed or you’ve finally committed to that bathroom renovation, the last thing you need is a tradie who ghosts you,” Craig adds. “We built Premium Glass around one promise: treat every job like it matters.”

The expansion addresses growing demand for qualified glaziers across Melbourne’s construction sector. Premium Glass’s model combines traditional craftsmanship with modern communication tools like real-time job updates, filling a market gap for transparency and reliability that resonates with both residential and commercial clients across the city.

For more information about Premium Glass & Aluminium, use the contact details below:

