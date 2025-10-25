Luxxcoin Launches Community Airdrop Campaign Ahead of TGE, Advancing Its MemeFi Participation Model on Solana

Luxxcoin, a MemeFi project on Solana, today announced the launch of a community Airdrop Campaign designed to onboard participants into its game-styled ecosystem and prepare for the inaugural Hero Rewards season that begins after TGE. The campaign runs October 22 – November 20, 2025, with distribution scheduled for TGE on November 24, 2025.

The Airdrop Campaign invites the community to complete transparent, verifiable tasks on partner quest platforms – Zealy and Galxe – to learn the cadence of Luxxcoin’s ecosystem and earn an allocation of 200 million LUX in total (80M via Zealy; 120M via Galxe). The initiative emphasizes skill, strategy, and consistent participation over chance, mirroring the on-chain rules that power Luxxcoin’s 60-day seasons and public leaderboard.

Key Dates & Structure

Campaign window: Oct 22 – Nov 20, 2025

Distribution: Nov 24, 2025 (TGE)

Total allocation: 200,000,000 LUX

Zealy: 80,000,000 LUX (quests & streaks)

(quests & streaks) Galxe: 120,000,000 LUX (on-chain and social proofs)

How It Works (At a Glance)

Join the campaign hubs:

Complete tasks that teach the system (follow official channels, verify addresses, engage in scheduled activities). Maintain accuracy and consistency – participants are encouraged to verify once, avoid duplicates, and follow the posted rules. Distribution at TGE (Nov 24) to eligible wallets, aligned with Luxxcoin’s on-chain cadence and published guidelines.

Why It Matters

Luxxcoin positions MemeFi as the intersection of meme culture and game-like, rule-driven participation. Post-TGE, the project runs public 60-day seasons with a snapshot at 12:00 UTC and distribution at 18:00 UTC on the same day, repeated for 45 rounds (~7.5 years). The Airdrop Campaign functions as a guided on-ramp to this cadence, giving newcomers a clear way to learn the flow before the first season opens.

Safety & Transparency

Luxxcoin follows a “One handle. One contract.” policy and publishes verified links only via its website and official channels. The project reiterates that admins will never DM participants first or request private keys or seed phrases.

About Luxxcoin

Luxxcoin is a MemeFi project on Solana that blends meme-driven culture with clear, on-chain game rules. The ecosystem operates in 60-day seasons scored by a transparent formula emphasizing time-weighted holding, streak discipline, and clean flows. Luxxcoin’s goal is to foster a durable participation culture with predictable cadence and public accountability.



Disclaimer: This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any token or financial instrument. Verify all links from luxxcoin.io and official pinned posts.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.