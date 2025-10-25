DMR News

OpenAI’s Sora App to Add Pet Cameos, Video Editing Tools, and Android Version Soon

ByHilary Ong

Oct 25, 2025

OpenAI is preparing a major update for its AI video generation app, Sora, which has held the top spot in the App Store across the U.S. and Canada since its late September launch. The company announced that upcoming features will include video editing tools, AI-generated cameos of pets and objects, enhanced social functions, and an Android version expected to launch soon.

The update will expand Sora’s existing “cameo” feature, which allows users to create AI versions of themselves by uploading a reference video. With the new tools, users can now make AI cameos of pets, toys, or other personal items, enabling them to appear as animated characters in videos.

Sora head Bill Peebles said the team expects “lots of crazy new cameos” after the rollout. To highlight user creativity, the app’s interface will soon display trending cameos in real time, giving creators more visibility and inspiration.

The upcoming release will introduce basic video editing capabilities, beginning with the ability to stitch multiple clips together. OpenAI plans to expand these options over time, adding more flexible tools for refining AI-generated content.

A redesigned social experience is also on the way, featuring community-style channels organized around universities, workplaces, sports clubs, and other shared interests — creating new ways for users to collaborate on video projects or share their creations within groups.

OpenAI is also working to reduce over-moderation in content generation, a frequent user complaint since launch, and to improve app performance and generation speed. The company said it aims to strike a balance between responsible content filtering and user creative freedom.

While Sora is currently available only on iOS in the U.S. and Canada, an Android version is now listed for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. OpenAI has not announced a specific release date, but Peebles said it is “actually coming soon.”

According to third-party analytics firm Appfigures, Sora has already recorded approximately 2 million downloads since launch — an impressive figure given its invite-only status and limited regional availability. The rapid adoption highlights the growing interest in AI-driven video creation, a field that continues to accelerate as competitors introduce similar generative tools.

Featured image credits: Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

