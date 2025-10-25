YESWAP FUND LIMITED Advances Multi-Dimensional Strategy to Drive a Safer and More Collaborative Digital Finance Future

October 17, 2025 — Blockchain financial institution YESWAP FUND LIMITED, headquartered in San Francisco, California, announced the launch of its global multi-dimensional development strategy aimed at building a more secure, collaborative, and compliant digital financial ecosystem. The company stated that the core objective of this initiative is to integrate artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies to promote the long-term, sustainable development of decentralized finance (DeFi) while providing users worldwide with a safer and more transparent asset management environment.

Founded in 2025, YESWAP FUND LIMITED is a foundation-based organization focused on Web3.0 technologies and decentralized finance innovation. Guided by the principles of financial autonomy and open collaboration, the company has long emphasized cross-chain financial infrastructure and smart contract security research. Recently, it completed a comprehensive upgrade to its core system security framework, establishing a multi-layer protection structure and real-time auditing mechanism. The new system also integrates AI-powered monitoring models capable of identifying potential risks and abnormal transaction patterns, significantly enhancing system stability and data protection.



YESWAP FUND LIMITED emphasized that its new strategic roadmap centers on global regulatory compliance. The company is legally registered in California, United States, and has obtained a Money Services Business (MSB) license issued by the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), under license number 31000311635788. YESWAP also adheres to international Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) standards and undergoes regular independent third-party compliance audits to ensure transparency and full traceability of all financial operations.

In terms of organizational structure, the YESWAP ecosystem operates through three interconnected entities:

YESWAP FUND LIMITED, responsible for ecosystem governance and community initiatives;

YESWAP TECH LTD., focused on AI algorithm development and cross-chain trading protocol design;

YESWAP SCIENCE INC., specializing in blockchain security auditing and model verification.

Each entity is legally registered and operating under California law — in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Santa Clara respectively — forming a closed-loop framework that connects research, technology development, and real-world application.

The foundation is also leading a long-term initiative titled “Multi-Chain Trust Network”, designed to enable secure interaction and transparent verification of financial data across different blockchain ecosystems. This framework aims to enhance interoperability between networks, facilitating global asset circulation and financial collaboration. According to the company, this initiative will improve the credibility of decentralized finance and foster mutual recognition among international regulatory standards.

YESWAP FUND LIMITED is further exploring the application of artificial intelligence in asset pricing, cross-chain arbitrage, and market forecasting. Its proprietary AI-Cys cross-chain arbitrage engine and DMM Turbo Bond Market-Making System are designed to execute millisecond-level responses across multiple blockchains, optimizing capital efficiency and risk control. The integration of these technologies provides the platform with high operational efficiency and strong resilience in the DeFi market.

Looking ahead, YESWAP FUND LIMITED plans to establish regional nodes across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific, while launching the YES Chain public blockchain project to enhance cross-chain performance and strengthen its AI consensus mechanisms. A company spokesperson commented, “The future of finance should be built on security, intelligence, and collaboration. YESWAP aims to promote the sustainable development of the digital economy through open technologies and transparent compliance standards.”

As of now, YESWAP has signed cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding with multiple blockchain infrastructure firms, research institutions, and technology foundations worldwide. The company stated that these partnerships will serve as a foundation for expanding decentralized finance adoption and improving global digital governance practices.