Introduction to Two Asian Matchmakers

Two Asian Matchmakers, founded by experienced matchmaker May Bugenhagen, is proud to announce the expansion of its personalized matchmaking services across the United States. This move marks a significant milestone for the agency, which has earned a stellar reputation for providing highly curated, human-centered matchmaking for Asian singles and individuals who appreciate Asian culture and values. Since its founding in 2009, the agency has been committed to creating meaningful connections based on mutual respect, shared values, and personal compatibility.

With its deep understanding of cultural nuances and a vast network of professionals across the globe, Two Asian Matchmakers is now available in major U.S. cities, bringing a specialized matchmaking experience to a broader audience.

A Focus on Authentic, Human-Centered Connections



The uniqueness of Two Asian Matchmakers lies in its founder’s passion and approach to matchmaking. May Bugenhagen’s dedication to fostering genuine relationships goes beyond the typical transactional matchmaking services. Unlike other agencies relying on algorithms or basic profiles, May personally hand-picks each match, ensuring that every connection is meaningful and rooted in shared values.

“I wanted matchmaking to feel human again, heartfelt, not transactional,” May Bugenhagen shares. Her approach to matchmaking is built on personal connections, networking, and collaboration with over 300 professional matchmakers nationwide. This extensive network ensures that clients are not only matched within their local community but can also access a broader range of potential partners across the U.S.

Cultural Understanding at the Core



One of the key elements that sets Two Asian Matchmakers apart from other agencies is its focus on cultural understanding. May Bugenhagen works with clients who appreciate Asian culture or are Asian themselves, ensuring that every matchmaking experience reflects the unique backgrounds and values of the individuals involved. This focus on cultural compatibility allows the agency to offer tailored matchmaking services that are rooted in respect and deep understanding.

May’s personal background and expertise in Asian cultures allow her to match clients on a deeper level than what is typically available. “Love isn’t one-size-fits-all. It’s shaped by culture, upbringing, and shared values, and I get that,” May says. This deep understanding has contributed to the agency’s success, building one of the largest Asian matchmaking networks in the country.

A Personal Investment in Every Client’s Journey



Two Asian Matchmakers offers more than just introductions. May personally invests in each client’s matchmaking journey, working closely with them to understand their desires, preferences, and relationship goals. Through this collaborative process, she ensures that every client receives the attention and care they deserve.

The agency’s services extend beyond traditional matchmaking, offering dating coaching, profile writing, and ongoing support to help clients navigate the dating world with confidence. May’s dedication to her clients is evident in the lasting relationships she helps build, some of which have resulted in engagements, marriages, and even families.

Success Stories and Real-Life Connections



Over the years, Two Asian Matchmakers has been responsible for creating numerous successful relationships. One such story involves Ron, a 40-year-old man who had struggled with dating. With May’s guidance, he worked on building his confidence, improving communication, and discovering what made him attractive. After several matches, Ron was introduced to a woman with whom he shared a deep connection. Today, they are happily married with a child, a success that May cherishes as a reminder of her work’s impact.

Another heartwarming story comes from Michael, a single dad with four children. After several unsuccessful attempts to find love, Michael was introduced to Grace, an Asian single mother who shared similar life experiences. Their connection was immediate, and today, they are happily married, raising their blended family together.

A Commitment to Ethical, Personalized Matchmaking



Since its founding, Two Asian Matchmakers has been dedicated to creating an ethical and personalized experience for every client. May’s commitment to integrity and client satisfaction has led to numerous referrals and a growing client base. She is a member of the Global Love Institute and the Matchmakers Alliance, two respected industry organizations, which have further enhanced her expertise and credibility.

“I focus on connecting Asian singles and those who appreciate Asian culture because I understand how important it is to find someone who shares your values and understands your background,” says May. “That’s the heart of what I do, creating lasting, meaningful relationships.”

Expanding to Major U.S. Cities



As Two Asian Matchmakers expands its services to new cities, the agency is poised to offer personalized matchmaking experiences to an even broader audience. With its expanded reach, the agency is excited to help individuals from diverse backgrounds find love and build lasting connections. Through its commitment to cultural understanding, personalized service, and human-centered matchmaking, Two Asian Matchmakers continues to be a leader in the matchmaking industry.

Recent Recognition: Best Asian Matchmaker in the United States of 2025

In October 2025, Two Asian Matchmakers was honored with the prestigious title of Best Asian Matchmaker in the United States of 2025 by Best of Best Reviews. This recognition highlights May Bugenhagen’s exceptional work in the matchmaking industry, celebrating her culturally sensitive approach, expertise, and commitment to creating meaningful, lasting relationships.

Since founding Two Asian Matchmakers, May has worked tirelessly to bridge cultural gaps and offer tailored matchmaking services that resonate deeply with her clients. Her unique approach, combining traditional matchmaking with innovative strategies, including AI-assisted tools and a strong social media presence, has set her apart in a competitive industry. The award is a testament to her dedication and vision, further solidifying her reputation as a leader in the field.

About Two Asian Matchmakers



Two Asian Matchmakers, founded by May Bugenhagen in 2009, is a personalized matchmaking service dedicated to helping Asian singles and individuals who appreciate Asian culture find meaningful, lasting relationships. The agency stands apart from traditional matchmaking services by offering a human-centered approach, focusing on cultural compatibility and personal connections. With an extensive network of over 300 professional matchmakers nationwide, Two Asian Matchmakers has built one of the largest and most curated Asian matchmaking databases in the U.S.

May Bugenhagen, a certified matchmaker through the Global Love Institute, works closely with clients to understand their relationship goals and desires, offering dating coaching, one-on-one matchmaking, and expert advice. Two Asian Matchmakers operates in several major U.S. cities, providing high-quality matchmaking services to those seeking true compatibility.

