Author Amy Sadd Announces Release of New Memoir I Know a Girl

Finding a Voice Through Trauma The Story Behind I Know a Girl

Amy Sadd’s memoir I Know a Girl reveals the raw, untold journey of surviving trauma, abuse, and loss to find healing through resilience and connection. Sadd’s narrative provides an unflinching look at her struggles with early-life hardships, including abuse and infant loss, leading to a lifelong search for peace and belonging. With her candid writing, Sadd invites readers into her deeply personal story, one filled with pain, but also immense strength.

I Know a Girl is more than just a memoir; it’s a testament to the power of finding one’s voice after enduring some of life’s darkest moments. In the book, Sadd writes, “I was unwanted from conception,” giving readers a glimpse of the profound sense of abandonment, abuse and neglect that shadowed her early years. Yet, it’s this very sense of loss that fueled her fight for survival and healing. Sadd’s experiences of emotional trauma, coupled with significant life transitions, shaped her path forward as a life coach and author.

The power of this memoir lies not just in the narrative but in the message of hope and healing. As Amy reflects on her past, she reveals the long journey of self-discovery and the strength it took to overcome her struggles. She offers her story as a beacon of possibility for others navigating similar pain.

A Journey Through Trauma Loss and Healing

For Amy, the journey was defined by a relentless commitment to survival. Each day, she woke up because she had no other choice—the sun continued to rise, and her body demanded nourishment, no matter how much her mind wanted to give up. After experiencing the devastating loss of a child and facing suicidal thoughts, she chose to reclaim her life. Instead of succumbing to despair, she pursued education later in life and received a degree in her mid-50s. Now, Amy is in the midst of pursuing a master’s in life coaching, further equipping herself to help others on their journey to healing.

Her life’s transformation is a testimony to the resilience of the human spirit, a theme woven throughout I Know a Girl. “Some journeys are too long for one lifetime,” Amy shares in the book, underscoring her belief that healing and self-discovery are not always linear but are deeply transformative, lasting for a lifetime.

As a life coach, Amy now works with individuals who have disabilities, guiding them through the complexities of attaining the support and compensation they deserve. Her experience in navigating bureaucratic systems and her personal journey through hardship make her uniquely qualified to help others find their own path to empowerment.

Unveiling the Raw Truth and Unexpected Beauty

Amy’s memoir is not only about surviving but thriving. It is a celebration of life and the unexpected beauty that can emerge even from the darkest experiences. The themes of nature, family connections, and inner strength resonate deeply throughout her narrative. It is her hope that I Know a Girl will inspire others to find their own voice, even when trauma tries to silence them .

“There are no words for that moment. Just a silence that echoes across your soul like a scream that never stops,” according to Amy Sadd.

The book’s message is clear: trauma does not define a person’s future. Healing is possible, and often, it begins with a simple, yet powerful, step of finding the courage to share one’s story. Amy’s raw honesty in her writing speaks volumes about the power of vulnerability and its potential to heal not just the writer, but also the readers who find pieces of their own lives reflected in the pages.

A Call to Reach More Hearts

Amy Sadd is dedicated to spreading her message far and wide. As a disabled veteran on a fixed income, she invested in the publishing of her memoir with the hope that it would resonate with a broad audience and inspire those who need to hear her message. “My story is important,” she says. “I need to reach people.”

Through her work, Amy hopes to elevate awareness and bring attention to the struggles of others who may feel isolated, forgotten, or unheard. Her journey of survival and healing is a message of empowerment to anyone who has faced significant life challenges, making her voice a beacon of light for those in need.

About Amy Sadd

Amy Sadd is a life coach and memoirist whose work is shaped by resilience, faith, and the search for belonging. She is the author of I Know a Girl, a raw memoir that chronicles her journey through trauma, abuse, infant loss, and suicide attempts to find healing through nature, family, and a resilient spirit. She is passionate about helping others, particularly those with disabilities, navigate the complexities of securing support and compensation. Amy is pursuing a master’s degree in life coaching to deepen her expertise and extend her impact on the lives of others.

