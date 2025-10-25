Young Iowa Family Auctions One-of-a-Kind Arita-Signed Gold-Plated Pokémon Card to Fund Care Amid Dad’s Young Onset Parkinson’s; GoFundMe and eBay Links Live

A young Iowa family is drawing attention from the global Pokémon community as they put what they describe as a one-of-a-kind collectible up for auction to help cover mounting medical and living expenses. ThePokeCard.com, a simple landing page built by a family to direct interested buyers and supporters, links to an active eBay listing and a GoFundMe campaign intended to bridge the gap in funding as the family’s father, 42-year-old Jeremy, navigates an aggressive case of Young Onset Parkinson’s Plus.

At the center of the effort is a gold-plated Pikachu metal card from the Ultra Premium Collection that has been hand-sketched and signed by Mitsuhiro Arita, the legendary illustrator whose work helped define Pikachu’s iconic look. The family says Arita does not typically sign metal cards, and this example bears an authenticated AUTO 10 grade and professional encapsulation from PSA, the leading third-party grading and authentication service for trading cards. The textured metal surface, they note, holds the line work permanently and reflects light in a way that highlights the drawing. For serious Pokémon collectors who track rarity, provenance, and condition, the combination of a mint-condition metal Pikachu, an original Arita sketch, and a highest-grade autograph presents an unusual convergence not often seen on the secondary market.

The card is being promoted primarily through ThePokeCard.com, which funnels visitors to the eBay auction as well as to the family’s GoFundMe page. The family has also been sharing updates and behind-the-scenes context on Instagram at @waukeepoke, where hobbyists and supporters can follow the campaign. The stated goal is twofold: to sell the card to a collector who recognizes its uniqueness and historical significance in the Pokémon hobby, and to increase visibility for the GoFundMe in hopes of rallying additional support. The family emphasizes that charity proceeds from the sale benefit their household directly as they contend with medical travel, home modifications, childcare, and everyday costs that have escalated alongside the diagnosis.

Collectors accustomed to the high-end Pokémon market will recognize the components at play: an Ultra Premium Collection metal Pikachu in mint condition; a hand-drawn sketch by Arita, the original illustrator tied to some of the brand’s most beloved cards; and PSA’s certification and slabbing, which together provide both authenticity and market-ready presentation. While special consignments and signed pieces do appear in the hobby, Arita’s direct drawing on a gold-plated metal card, paired with a top-grade autograph, has added to the perception that this is a singular item. ThePokeCard.com describes it as a “centerpiece” that merges Pokémon history with a level of personalization rarely achievable on metal stock.

Beyond the technical attributes, the listing is framed around a very personal story. Young Onset Parkinson’s, particularly in an aggressive form, often brings sudden and significant changes to a family’s finances, routines, and support needs. The family says they had hoped their GoFundMe would gain faster traction, but with donations arriving more slowly than required, they turned to the one asset that could potentially close the gap quickly: a collectible with crossover appeal to both Pokémon enthusiasts and philanthropic buyers. They describe the card as more than a purchase; for them, it is a lifeline, an avenue to keep up with healthcare costs and the practical realities of modifying a home and caring for children while a parent’s capacity changes.

The listing underscores that the piece is professionally authenticated and ready for display, an important point for buyers who prefer museum-quality presentation. The PSA slab protects the metal surface and the hand-applied art, while the AUTO 10 designation reassures collectors about the autograph’s quality. For those interested in due diligence, the family encourages potential bidders to start at ThePokeCard.com, which provides a path to the eBay listing, additional description, and contact information for questions. They also invite supporters who may not be in the market for a high-end card to read their story and, if moved, contribute directly through GoFundMe at the link provided on the site.

Although high-end collectibles often make news for record-setting prices or investor speculation, this sale blends collecting with charity in a way that has resonated with parts of the community. Some collectors look for items that carry a story; others value items that demonstrate unusual features within Pokémon’s long-running art and printing history. The gold-plated Pikachu with a hand-drawn Arita sketch sits at the intersection of those interests, and it arrives at a moment when the family needs both attention and action. Their hope is that visibility through social sharing—especially on Instagram via @waukeepoke—and word-of-mouth among collectors will draw the right buyer while also channeling broader traffic to the GoFundMe.

For prospective bidders, the family reiterates that the card is in mint condition beneath its PSA holder and that the textured metal surface enhances the hand-drawn line work, creating a display effect distinct from standard card stock. They stress that this is not a mass-produced variant but a one-off with a direct connection to Arita’s hand and signature.

Those seeking more information can start with ThePokeCard.com, which centralizes access to the eBay auction, the GoFundMe campaign at gofundme.com/f/WPoke, and the family’s Instagram updates at instagram.com/waukeepoke.