Arc Research Redefines Commodity Intelligence with AI Innovation

In a world overwhelmed by constant news and shifting market conditions, Arc Research, founded by seasoned software engineer and commodities trader Will Laurance, introduces a solution to the information overload plaguing financial markets. Arc Research’s groundbreaking AI-driven platform leverages a proprietary Knowledge Graph to synthesize unstructured data, delivering unparalleled clarity and actionable insights for investors, traders, and analysts in commodities and precious metals.



Arc Research stands out as a leader in financial analysis with an advanced system that goes far beyond traditional methods. In an industry often burdened by data noise and unreliable sources, Arc Research cuts through the clutter, offering a sophisticated solution that distills complex market conditions into clear, actionable insights.

The Core Technology: AI Knowledge Graph

Arc Research’s key differentiator lies in its proprietary Knowledge Graph, an AI-driven system designed to understand the intricate relationships between market data points. Unlike traditional models, which rely solely on structured reports, the Knowledge Graph captures and synthesizes a wide range of information, including conversational knowledge from industry-leading podcasts and videos.

By transcribing and integrating expert opinions and market sentiment from non-traditional sources, Arc Research provides a deeper understanding of the factors influencing commodities markets. This richer data input allows investors to focus on the few crucial signals that drive market movement, bypassing irrelevant noise.

Bridging Geopolitical Events and Market Movements

Geopolitical shifts, economic uncertainties, and central bank policies often trigger dramatic changes in commodity markets. Arc Research’s AI system provides unique insights by connecting global events to commodity market outcomes, such as the relationship between trade tariffs, copper demand, and the cost of precious metals mining. The Knowledge Graph enables users to visualize these interconnected data points, offering a more accurate picture of how world events influence hard assets like gold, silver, and platinum group metals (PGMs).

As global markets become more volatile, Arc Research delivers a critical edge for investors, providing them with the information they need to navigate uncertainties with confidence. The company’s platform offers a unified output, simplifying complex data into a single source of truth, which powers its newsletter and helps subscribers stay ahead of the market.

A Transparent Approach to AI: Building Trust with Explainable Insights

In an era where the opacity of AI algorithms raises concerns, Arc Research prioritizes transparency. Its Knowledge Graph is not a mysterious “black box”; it is an explainable, traceable system where the origin and correlation of insights are clearly understood. This transparency ensures that users can trust the recommendations and insights provided by Arc Research, knowing they are derived from a logical synthesis of vast amounts of data.

Arc Research’s approach to AI is rooted in a commitment to providing clarity and confidence, especially in an industry where unreliable information can lead to costly mistakes.

Empowering Traders with Focused, Actionable Insights

For traders, investors, and analysts in commodities, distinguishing between speculative headlines and real market-moving data is increasingly challenging. Arc Research’s platform acts as a filter, helping users focus on the factors that truly matter, such as shifts in supply and demand, rather than being overwhelmed by the flood of irrelevant news.

By focusing initially on precious metals, including gold, silver, and PGMs, Arc Research showcases its AI technology’s ability to model the impact of global instability on safe-haven assets. This narrow focus allows the company to refine its insights and prove the effectiveness of its Knowledge Graph before expanding to other commodities.

Arc Research: Best AI Stock Research Tool in the U.S. of 2025

At the Evergreen Awards, we are proud to announce Arc Research as the recipient of the Best AI Stock Research Tool in the U.S. of 2025 . This award recognizes their groundbreaking approach to revolutionizing stock research through the use of cutting-edge artificial intelligence. In a world where data is abundant but actionable insights are often elusive, Arc Research has managed to deliver clarity, precision, and timely market intelligence that stands out above the rest.

About Arc Research

Arc Research is at the forefront of financial technology, specializing in providing unparalleled insights into commodities markets, particularly precious metals. Founded by Will Laurance, a software engineer and commodities trader, the company uses its proprietary AI Knowledge Graph to synthesize vast amounts of unstructured data, offering clear, actionable intelligence to investors and traders. Arc Research’s platform combines traditional market analysis with innovative AI, enabling users to understand complex market dynamics and make informed decisions in volatile conditions.

Arc Research’s commitment to transparency and trust in AI sets it apart from traditional financial analysis firms. With a focus on providing deeper insights into gold, silver, and PGMs, Arc Research helps clients navigate market risks and identify opportunities in an increasingly complex world.

Media Contact

Will Laurance

Founder, Arc Research

Email: will@getarcresearch.com

Website: www.getarcresearch.com

Social Media:

LinkedIn

TikTok

YouTube

Instagram

Facebook