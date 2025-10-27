Hozpitality Group Announces Expansion to US with Los Angeles Launch

Hozpitality Group Expands Into the United States

Hozpitality Group, the global hospitality platform connecting over one million hospitality professionals worldwide, has officially launched its operations in the United States. The company opened its new office in Los Angeles, marking the beginning of its North American journey.

Founded nearly two decades ago by Raj Bhatt, Hozpitality Group has established itself as a trusted global network for hospitality professionals. With a presence in over 100 countries, the platform has empowered hospitality workers, students, employers, and suppliers through its integrated services. The expansion into the U.S. brings the group’s successful model to a market known for its dynamic hospitality industry.

U.S. Hospitality Market: Key Expansion Opportunity

“The U.S. hospitality industry has always set global standards,” said Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group. “With our expansion into the U.S., we aim to connect American professionals with global opportunities while helping international brands find qualified talent in the U.S.”

The U.S. hospitality sector, one of the largest and most diverse in the world, presents a valuable opportunity for Hozpitality Group to offer its career development platform, professional networking services, and supplier partnerships. As the industry faces increasing demand for talent acquisition, training, and community engagement, Hozpitality’s services are designed to address these needs with digital tools, industry insights, and networking events.

Hozpitality Group’s Core Services

Hozpitality Group operates several key platforms that serve the global hospitality community:

Hozpitality.com : A global job board and career network connecting hospitality professionals with employers worldwide.

: A global job board and career network connecting hospitality professionals with employers worldwide. Hozpitality Plus : A digital marketplace for buyers and suppliers within the hospitality sector.

: A digital marketplace for buyers and suppliers within the hospitality sector. Hozpitality Buzz : An online hub offering global hospitality trends and industry insights.

: An online hub offering global hospitality trends and industry insights. Hozpitality Awards: A prestigious series of awards that recognize excellence within the hospitality industry across various regions.

These platforms have helped Hozpitality Group build a comprehensive ecosystem supporting professionals at all stages of their careers.

GM Powerlist California 2025: Honoring Leadership

As part of the U.S. expansion, Hozpitality Group is introducing the “GM Powerlist California 2025.” This initiative will highlight the most innovative and inspiring General Managers in California’s hotel industry. The list is designed to recognize leadership, creativity, and exceptional guest experiences provided by top hotel managers in the state.

“We are proud to launch the GM Powerlist California 2025 as part of our U.S. expansion,” Bhatt said. “This initiative will celebrate those leading the way in hospitality and elevate their achievements on a global stage.”

The GM Powerlist is one of several awards Hozpitality Group plans to offer in the U.S. The company intends to expand this initiative to other states in the near future.

Future Plans: Networking and Educational Events

Hozpitality Group is committed to organizing networking events, educational initiatives, and training programs to foster collaboration among hospitality professionals across the U.S. The Los Angeles office will serve as the company’s North American hub, providing support to employers, employees, and educational institutions within the hospitality industry.

“We are excited about the future of hospitality in the U.S.,” Bhatt stated. “With our new office in Los Angeles, we’re bringing our global expertise to the U.S. market and helping local professionals succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.”

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group is a global hospitality platform connecting over one million professionals, employers, suppliers, and educators. Founded in 2008 by Raj Bhatt, the company operates several key platforms, including Hozpitality.com, Hozpitality Plus, and Hozpitality Buzz. The group offers recruitment services, supplier connections, career development resources, and awards programs that recognize excellence across the hospitality industry.

For more information, visit www.Hozpitality.com .

