Fujitsu Keeps Optical Drives Alive With New Laptop Offering Built-In Blu-ray Option

Fujitsu is keeping physical media relevant with its new FMV Note A WA3-K3 laptop, which ships with an internal optical drive — a rarity in modern notebooks. The top configuration even includes a Blu-ray drive, showing that demand for discs persists in Japan, where optical media continues to play a role in how consumers install software and enjoy entertainment.

The WA3-K3, now available in Japan starting at ¥124,800 (around $800 USD), includes an internal DVD drive across all models, while the higher-tier version — priced about ¥10,000 ($70) more — upgrades to a Blu-ray drive.

Though most global PC manufacturers abandoned built-in disc trays years ago, Fujitsu’s decision reflects Japan’s enduring preference for physical formats. The company markets the model as a versatile machine suited for data archiving and movie playback.

Japan’s Optical Media Market Remains Strong

In Japan, physical media remains unexpectedly resilient. Following the end of Windows 10 support, many users opted to install Windows 11 via physical discs rather than downloading it online. Retailers in Akihabara, Tokyo’s electronics hub, recently reported selling out of Blu-ray drives and even seeing strong demand for DVD drives.

This consumer behavior highlights a cultural trend that diverges from Western markets, where digital downloads and cloud storage have largely replaced disc-based formats.

The 16-inch WA3-K3 features a 1,920 x 1,200 WUXGA display, a full-sized keyboard with 18.4mm key travel, and a 2.5mm key pitch. A media remote with a built-in trackpad comes bundled for easier playback control, and users can connect an external monitor (21–27 inches, 1080p) for larger viewing setups.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two USB-C and USB-A ports, an SD card slot, and an HDMI port. The laptop also includes a webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition and a privacy shutter.

Processor choices range from Intel Raptor Lake-U Core i3, i5, and i7 chips with Iris Xe graphics to an AMD Ryzen 7 7000 APU. Memory configurations span 8GB to 64GB, with storage options from 256GB to 2TB SSDs.

While the WA3-K3 lacks a dedicated GPU, its integrated graphics performance is comparable to some budget Windows handheld PCs. Fujitsu is clearly targeting users who value reliability, storage longevity, and playback quality over cutting-edge gaming or performance benchmarks.

Customers can also bundle the device with a Microsoft 365 subscription, an Office 2024 license, or peripheral accessories such as an external keyboard.

Featured image credits: PrathanChorruangsak/Getty Images

