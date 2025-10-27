Google’s Gemini Can Now Generate Full Presentations From Prompts or Uploaded Files

Google is expanding the capabilities of Gemini’s Canvas, the free interactive workspace inside its AI chatbot app, with a new feature that allows users to automatically generate presentation slides. The feature, now rolling out to personal and Workspace accounts, lets users create decks by simply typing a prompt or uploading source materials such as documents, spreadsheets, or research papers.

5/ Up your presentation game in Canvas



Upload any source to create entire decks with images and data visualization. Export to Google Slides to add any finishing touches. Rolling out to Pro subscribers today and to Free users in the coming weeks pic.twitter.com/70qercWf4E — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) October 24, 2025

Users can start by entering a text prompt, such as “Create a presentation on renewable energy trends,” or by uploading a file if they want the slides to be based on specific content. Gemini will analyze the material and produce a ready-to-edit presentation, complete with themes, layouts, and images.

When sources are uploaded, the AI structures the slides around key insights or sections from those files. If no files are provided, Gemini builds a deck based on general topic knowledge.

Once generated, presentations can be exported directly to Google Slides for further refinement. Users can edit text, adjust design elements, or collaborate in real time with teammates inside the Gemini or Slides interface.

The integration adds convenience for students, educators, and professionals who regularly prepare reports or visual summaries and want a faster way to build initial slide decks.

The Canvas workspace, introduced in March 2025, was initially designed for users to share writing, code, or project ideas with Gemini for editing or visualization. It can render web pages, infographics, and app mockups, allowing users to see visual results from prompts and iterations.

By adding automated presentation creation, Google is positioning Gemini’s Canvas as a multifunctional workspace that blends document generation, code visualization, and design assistance within the same environment.

Featured image credits: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

