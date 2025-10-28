DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Federal Investigators Probe Tesla’s “Mad Max” Mode Over Reports of Speeding and Traffic Violations

ByHilary Ong

Oct 28, 2025

Federal Investigators Probe Tesla’s “Mad Max” Mode Over Reports of Speeding and Traffic Violations

Federal regulators are scrutinizing Tesla’s “Mad Max” driving mode, a feature within the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system that reportedly allows vehicles to exceed speed limits and make aggressive lane changes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed that it is seeking additional information from Tesla as part of an ongoing investigation into the safety of FSD.

The NHTSA told Reuters that it is “in contact with the manufacturer to gather additional information” about the recently reintroduced driving mode. The agency emphasized that drivers remain fully responsible for controlling their vehicles and following all traffic laws, regardless of the system’s automation features.

Tesla advertises Mad Max as offering “higher speeds and more frequent lane changes” compared with the system’s default “Hurry” profile. The setting is designed to make lane changes more assertively in heavy traffic.

Earlier this month, the NHTSA expanded its ongoing probe into Tesla’s FSD software after reports that vehicles using the system violated traffic safety laws, including running red lights and traveling against traffic flow.

Mad Max mode, which first appeared in 2018 before the rollout of FSD, was revived this month and quickly drew attention after reports surfaced of Teslas rolling through stop signs and driving above posted speed limits while using the feature.

The renewed scrutiny of Tesla’s self-driving technology comes amid broader questions about autonomous vehicle oversight in the United States. Earlier this year, Elon Musk, while leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration, reportedly oversaw the downsizing of NHTSA staff, including the dismissal of three members from a small team focused on autonomous vehicle safety.

Those cuts have prompted criticism from safety advocates who argue that regulators may now be under-resourced to address potential risks associated with Tesla’s automated driving systems.

The Mad Max inquiry adds to a series of ongoing federal investigations into Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technologies, which have been linked to numerous traffic incidents over the past few years. While Tesla maintains that drivers must remain attentive and ready to take control at all times, regulators continue to question the company’s marketing and safety claims.

The NHTSA has not yet announced whether it will escalate its inquiry into a formal defect investigation or potential enforcement action.

Featured image credits: gehringj/Getty Images

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Google’s AI Health Coach Launches in Preview for Fitbit Premium Users
Oct 28, 2025 Hilary Ong
DroneX 360 Announces Official Launch in Offenburg, Germany
Oct 28, 2025 Ethan Lin
ParkingCupid.com Named Best Free Parking Website in the United States for 2025
Oct 28, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801