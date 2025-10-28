Couple of Grace Launches World’s First Done-for-You Marriage Reconciliation Program

Couple of Grace Launches Innovative Marriage Reconciliation Program

Couple of Grace has officially launched its new marriage reconciliation program designed to help couples who are separated or on the brink of divorce to reconcile and rebuild their relationships, even if only one party is fighting for the marriage. The program offers hope, clarity, and a solution during times of pain, loneliness, and confusion. It provides support to couples at all stages of their relationships, including reaching out to the other spouse, with consent, if necessary. The program is so committed to reconciliation that it comes with a guarantee of free divorce care if divorce unfortunately happens. Integrating biblical wisdom and power with modern psychological insights, this program provides personalized coaching, inner healing, and deliverance, helping couples restore safety and clarity in their relationships through faith and transformation.

Restoring Marriage through Secure Covenant Framework

At Couple of Grace, marriage reconciliation isn’t about following the latest techniques—it’s about returning to God’s original design for marriage, centered around His desire for reconciliation. Whether or not you’re a believer, this program places Jesus at the center of the healing process.

Andrew Jeven, the founder of Couple of Grace, shares that his unique method combines safety, transformative solutions, and the often neglected spiritual inner healing. “Marriage problems aren’t always about the couple. There’s an enemy trying to tear marriages apart, but with God’s help, we can prevail.” His approach focuses not just on symptoms but on deep emotional, psychological, and spiritual healing, aiming for lasting transformation.

Unlike traditional marriage therapy, which often leaves couples discussing problems without resolution, Couple of Grace works to build trust, clarity, and transformation, fostering a lasting connection. As Andrew says, “Safety is the oxygen for marriage.” The program offers practical tools, such as crafting careful messages for each other, reaching out to the spouse who has abandoned the relationship (with consent), and offering support to both partners through their pain, always considering them as one.

Couples can access Couple of Grace 24/7 via WhatsApp, understanding that crisis moments demand immediate intervention to prevent further harm and emotional disconnection.

Dating/Pre-Marital Coaching: Preparing Properly for a Lifetime Covenant

Couple of Grace recognizes that the foundation for a lasting marriage begins long before the wedding day. As part of the program, dating and pre-marital coaching helps couples establish a solid, Christ-centered foundation for their relationship. Unlike other pre-marital programs that only meet couples before their wedding, this program sets up multiple touchpoints to ensure safety and clarity throughout their journey.

The pre-marital coaching helps couples address unresolved childhood and adult traumas, unhealthy attachment styles, and unsafe communication patterns. By providing practical tools and strategies, this program ensures couples enter marriage not only with a strong foundation but also with the wisdom and tools to thrive together in faith, love, and mutual understanding. As Andrew states, “Your spouse is the only family member you can choose, and they will be more important than your own family. Choose wisely.”

Marriage Coaching: Deepening Your Togetherness for a Purpose

Couple of Grace offers continuous marriage coaching for couples already married, focusing on deepening emotional and spiritual bonds. The program gives couples the necessary tools to turn conflict into connection, build safety in their relationship, and create a long-lasting marriage with a shared vision.

The program empowers couples to strengthen their relationship with God alongside each other, ensuring that their marriage reflects Christ’s love. Couples will learn how to nurture trust, create safety, and build emotional intimacy, all while clearing confusion and uprooting lies. Andrew’s wisdom, “Don’t fight to win an argument with a defeated spouse. You’ll either be married or be right,” sums up the importance of creating safety and connection instead of winning an argument.

Couple of Grace equips couples with tools to revive a “roommate” marriage or resolve mounting resentment, ultimately preventing separation or divorce. The program empowers couples not just to survive but to thrive in marriage, always with Christ at the center.

Divorce Coaching: Compassionate Guidance Through Painful Transition

Couple of Grace acknowledges that, while marriage is meant to be permanent, divorce is a reality for many. The program offers compassionate divorce coaching to help individuals navigate the difficult process of separation or divorce. The program provides spiritual and emotional support to help individuals heal and move forward in alignment with God’s will.

Divorce coaching offers psychological tools for coping with the pain of divorce, along with inner healing and deliverance. The program restores true identity, helping individuals move beyond the labels of their broken relationships to see themselves as God sees them. Participants are equipped with the resilience and confidence to rebuild their lives, trusting in God’s plan for their future.

Divorce coaching also includes assistance for individuals ready to pursue future relationships, helping them with dating and pre-marital coaching to find a healthy next step.

About Couple of Grace

Couple of Grace is the creator of the Secure Covenant Framework, a marriage reconciliation program designed to help couples restore and strengthen their relationships. Founded by Andrew Jeven, the program combines modern relationship strategies with biblical wisdom and power, offering personalized coaching and spiritual inner healing. Whether couples are preparing for marriage, navigating conflict, or facing separation or divorce, Couple of Grace provides tools for healing, growth, and transformation. The program’s core mission is to help couples create marriages rooted in Christ’s love, enabling them to endure life’s challenges with joy and strength.

For more information, visit www.coupleofgrace.com .

