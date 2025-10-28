Google’s AI Health Coach Launches in Preview for Fitbit Premium Users

Google is beginning the public rollout of its long-awaited AI health coach, a chatbot designed to help users achieve personalized fitness and wellness goals. The preview version launches tomorrow for select Fitbit Premium users in the United States, initially on Android devices, with an iOS release planned for a later date.

The AI health coach begins with a five- to ten-minute onboarding chat where users discuss their fitness, sleep, and health goals. Based on that conversation, the coach tailors recommendations, tracks progress, and provides ongoing guidance across several areas, including exercise routines, sleep patterns, and wellness habits.

According to Google, the system is “secure, personalized, and grounded in science.” Users can ask the coach to create customized workouts, for example, a routine suited for a small hotel room or to adjust existing fitness plans as their activity levels change.

Beyond fitness, the AI coach can act as a wellness assistant, helping users analyze sleep data, recognize behavioral patterns, and even prepare questions for their doctors. Google says the chatbot’s detailed sleep analysis can highlight trends that may affect rest quality, integrating data from Fitbit wearables and Pixel Watches.

The assistant also supports trend analysis and goal refinement, using Fitbit’s data to track gradual changes in performance and recovery over time.

The launch is part of a Public Preview program, which Google describes as an early-access beta meant to gather feedback from users before a wider release. The company notes that “there will be some gaps” initially but plans to add, change, or improve features based on real-world usage.

Not all Fitbit Premium users will get immediate access — eligible participants will receive notifications once the feature becomes available in their app.

The new coach is a key element in Google’s broader redesign of the Fitbit app, which aims to integrate AI-driven insights across all health and activity tracking tools. Eventually, Google says the health coach will be woven into every part of the Fitbit experience, connecting workouts, sleep reports, and wellness insights in a unified AI framework.

