DroneX 360 Announces Official Launch in Offenburg, Germany

DroneX 360: A Story of Innovation and Resilience

Founded in 2023 by Mohammed Zyan, DroneX 360 is revolutionizing the way critical infrastructure is maintained through advanced drone technology. The company began as a small startup with a vision to transform asset management in the renewable energy sector, telecom, and facility management. Despite facing early financial challenges and rejection, Zyan’s dedication to innovation and resilience has led DroneX 360 to global expansion.

“From driving buses and working as a restaurant delivery rider to building a company, the journey was never easy. But I stayed focused on my passion, and today, DroneX 360 stands as proof that determination can turn dreams into reality,” said Zyan, Founder & CEO of DroneX 360.

Building from the Ground Up

With an initial €7,500 in funding, Zyan set the foundation for DroneX 360. After rejecting an €80,000 job offer from a multinational company, he self-funded the startup through various odd jobs. His background in renewable energy, paired with the support of accelerator programs and strategic networking, fueled the company’s rapid growth.

Through these efforts, DroneX 360 expanded to the UAE and Cameroon by 2025, with nearly €500,000 in revenue in Germany alone. The company’s success is based on its multi-service portfolio, which includes services such as solar panel cleaning, wind turbine maintenance, telecom tower inspections, and more. These eco-friendly solutions aim to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and protect the environment, distinguishing DroneX 360 from other players in the market.

Recent Recognition and Award

In recognition of its innovative solutions in the renewable energy sector, DroneX 360 was awarded the Best Drone Technology Innovation for Renewable Energy in Germany of 2025 . This prestigious accolade, presented by Best of Best Review, highlights the company’s significant contributions to sustainable practices and its role in transforming the maintenance of energy infrastructure. Zyan expressed pride in the recognition, emphasizing the team’s collective commitment to pushing boundaries in drone technology.

A Global Vision

Looking ahead, Zyan envisions DroneX 360 as the global leader in autonomous inspection and cleaning solutions. With operations expanding across several countries, the company is well-positioned to contribute to safer, smarter, and more sustainable infrastructure worldwide.

“We’re just getting started. DroneX 360’s foundation is built on resilience and innovation, and now we’re ready to scale globally, bringing our cutting-edge solutions to more industries around the world,” Zyan added.

Milestones on the Horizon

DroneX 360’s official launch in Offenburg on November 8, 2025, marks a significant milestone in its journey. What started as a small, self-funded venture has now evolved into a thriving, internationally recognized company. This event celebrates not just the company’s growth but also the innovative spirit that continues to drive its success.

About DroneX 360

Founded in 2023, DroneX 360 is a leading provider of advanced drone and robotics services designed to transform the way industries inspect, clean, and maintain critical infrastructure. The company’s diverse services include solar panel cleaning robots, wind turbine maintenance, autonomous inspections, and eco-friendly cleaning solutions for buildings and industrial sites. With operations in Germany, the UAE, and Cameroon, DroneX 360 is committed to delivering innovative, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions that enhance operational efficiency and contribute to global sustainability.

DroneX 360 is ISO certified under ISO 9001 (quality management), ISO 45001 (occupational health & safety), and ISO 14001 (environmental management), ensuring the highest operational standards.

