Wild Tress Hair & Makeup Named “Best Bridal Hair & Makeup Service in Florida of 2025”

Wild Tress Hair & Makeup: Redefining Bridal Beauty Standards

The fluorescent lights of John Jay College of Criminal Justice cast harsh shadows across Olga Pardo’s textbooks as she sat in her criminal law class, feeling utterly out of place. While her classmates debated legal precedents, her mind wandered to color palettes and brush techniques. The 19-year-old from the Bronx was supposed to become an attorney, that was the “practical” path everyone expected. But late one night, staring at case studies that felt meaningless, she made a decision that would eventually transform how brides across Florida experience their most important day.

That pivotal moment of choosing passion over pressure launched what would become Wild Tress Hair & Makeup , a bridal beauty business that has redefined industry standards and earned recognition as a leader in the competitive South Florida wedding market.

From Courtrooms to Beauty Rooms

Pardo’s journey began in an unexpected place, college. “I wasn’t supposed to be in the beauty industry,” she recalls. “Everyone kept telling me that doing hair and makeup was a nice hobby, but not really a career.'” The pressure to pursue a traditional professional path led her to John Jay College, where she studied criminal justice with dreams of becoming an attorney. But destiny had other plans. During her time in college, Pardo found herself constantly drawn back to what she loved most, transforming people through beauty. She had been styling hair and applying makeup for family and friends since childhood, and the creative fulfillment it brought was undeniable.

The turning point came when she made the bold decision to leave college and later enroll at Midway Paris Cosmetology School in New York. At 19, she completed her first wedding in Brooklyn, an experience that would shape her understanding of the profound responsibility that comes with being part of someone’s most important day.

Training Under Masters

Pardo’s commitment to excellence led her to train under some of the industry’s most elite professionals. Her apprenticeship included working alongside master stylists at Frederic Fekkai’s prestigious New York location inside the Chanel Building, where she absorbed techniques and standards that would later distinguish her own work.

This foundation of elite training became crucial when she relocated to Florida and continued building her career. Licensed in both New York and Florida, Pardo spent over a decade sharing her expertise with the next generation, training hairstylists and teaching at accredited cosmetology schools to prepare new talent for their Florida State Board exams.

Her role as Brand Manager and Artistic Director for a major hair extension brand further expanded her business acumen, providing insights that would prove invaluable when she eventually launched her own venture.

Building a Dream Team

When Pardo finally opened Wild Tress Hair & Makeup, she knew that delivering exceptional bridal experiences required more than just her individual skills, it demanded a carefully curated team of professionals who shared her vision and standards.

“When creating a team for a bride’s most memorable day, I couldn’t just hire talented people,” Pardo explains. “I needed to ensure they had the right demeanor, used professional-grade tools and products, and maintained impeccable sanitation practices.”

Her rigorous selection process included in-person interviews and practical auditions with real models, allowing her to evaluate not just technical skills but also the intangible qualities that make working with brides special. This meticulous approach to team building has resulted in a cohesive group of artists and stylists who deliver consistently exceptional results.

Award-Winning Excellence

Wild Tress Hair & Makeup’s commitment to excellence has garnered industry recognition, including the “ Best Bridal Hair & Makeup Service in Florida of 2025 “ award. This prestigious accolade underscores the company’s longstanding dedication to providing top-tier, personalized bridal beauty services.

Additionally, Wild Tress has earned the Best of Zola Award for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, and 2025), further cementing its status as a leader in the bridal beauty industry. The company was also ranked #1 in the Quality Business Awards in the makeup category for 2025. These honors reflect both client satisfaction and the esteem of industry peers. Wild Tress continues to maintain five-star ratings across various platforms, with testimonials praising both the technical quality of the services and the supportive, calming presence of the team.

The Wild Tress Difference

What distinguishes Wild Tress Hair & Makeup in the competitive bridal beauty market isn’t just technical expertise, it’s the comprehensive support system Pardo has built around the bride’s experience. She works with brides throughout their entire wedding planning journey, not just on the wedding day itself.

“We work with our brides every step of the way leading up to her wedding,” Pardo notes. “Our goal isn’t just results that will make her feel and look her best, but creating a Glam Team that supports her vision and creates a calm yet memorable day.”

This philosophy extends to practical considerations that reduce wedding day stress. Wild Tress offers on-site services, bringing their expertise directly to venues and maintaining strict adherence to timelines while never compromising quality. Their use of professional-grade products and advanced techniques ensures that bridal looks remain flawless throughout long celebration days.



A Vision Realized

From that uncertain night in college to building an award-winning bridal beauty team, Pardo’s journey represents the power of following authentic passion over external expectations. Wild Tress Hair & Makeup has become more than a business; it’s a testament to what happens when technical excellence meets genuine care for clients’ experiences.

Wild Tress continues to evolve, with Pardo regularly investing in training and staying current with emerging trends and techniques. This commitment to growth ensures that Wild Tress remains at the forefront of bridal beauty innovation.

If you’re planning a wedding and want more than just hair and makeup services, if you want a team that will champion your vision and create a stress-free, memorable experience on your most important day, Wild Tress Hair & Makeup offers the expertise, dedication, and genuine care that transforms wedding preparation from obligation into celebration.

About Wild Tress Hair & Makeup

Founded by Olga Pardo, Wild Tress Hair & Makeup specializes in offering on-site, professional bridal hair and makeup services throughout Florida and beyond. With a team of 15 highly trained stylists and makeup artists, Wild Tress has become known for its personalized approach, flawless execution, and a commitment to making brides feel confident and beautiful on their special day. The company’s services include airbrush makeup, hairstyling, and full bridal glam packages.

