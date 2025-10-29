PayPal Partners with OpenAI to Enable Payments Inside ChatGPT

PayPal is teaming up with OpenAI to enable direct shopping and payments within ChatGPT, allowing users to complete purchases without leaving the app. The integration will roll out in 2026, marking a major step in PayPal’s push into AI-powered commerce.

The collaboration is built on OpenAI’s Instant Checkout feature and the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) — an open-source standard that allows merchants to make their products discoverable inside AI applications.

Through this integration, users will be able to browse, confirm orders, and pay using their PayPal wallets directly within ChatGPT. PayPal said the feature will include buyer and seller protection, dispute resolution, and support for card payments via a dedicated payments API.

Starting next year, merchants who already use PayPal’s products will have their products automatically listed on ChatGPT, with no additional integration work required. Early categories include apparel, fashion, beauty, home improvement, and electronics.

PayPal will handle all merchant routing and payments in the background, simplifying the process for sellers. The company is also launching an agentic commerce suite that will let merchants manage AI listings, process payments across multiple AI apps, and access analytics about consumer behavior.

The partnership extends PayPal’s strategy to become a default payment layer for AI-driven commerce. In recent months, the company has integrated its payment tools into other AI platforms, including Perplexity and Google, using similar protocols to support in-app transactions.

Beyond consumer payments, PayPal said it is giving enterprise ChatGPT access to all its employees, while its engineering teams will use OpenAI’s Codex tools to improve coding productivity.

“Hundreds of millions of people turn to ChatGPT each week for help with everyday tasks, including finding products they love, and over 400 million use PayPal to shop,” said Alex Chriss, president and CEO of PayPal. “By partnering with OpenAI and adopting the Agentic Commerce Protocol, PayPal will power payments and commerce experiences that help people go from chat to checkout in just a few taps.”

Featured image credits: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

