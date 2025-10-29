Big Bronze to Deliver Final Military K9 Statue to La Verne’s Veterans Memorial Park

Big Bronze, a leading bronze statues company, is proud to announce the upcoming delivery of the fourth and final statue to Veterans Memorial Park in La Verne, California. This milestone completes a series of custom bronze sculptures commissioned in collaboration with VFW Post 12034 to honor the sacrifices and service of U.S. veterans.

Earlier this year, Big Bronze delivered three saluting soldier statues, which were dedicated on Memorial Day 2025. The centerpiece of the Custom Sculptures collection is a striking statue of Sgt. Bryan Anderson, a U.S. Army Purple Heart recipient, symbolizing resilience and heroism. The final statue, a tribute to a military K9, is scheduled for delivery in October 2025 and will be dedicated on Veterans Day, November 11, 2025.

“We are honored to partner with VFW Post 12034 and the city of La Verne to bring these meaningful tributes to life,” said Stephen Ray, President at Big Bronze. “The military K9 statue represents the unwavering loyalty and courage of these remarkable animals, completing a memorial that celebrates the full spectrum of service.”

Each of the bronze mascots crafted by Big Bronze is meticulously designed to capture the spirit of sacrifice and dedication. The military K9 statue, like its predecessors, is expected to inspire visitors and serve as a lasting tribute to the bond between service members and their canine companions.

Big Bronze encourages those seeking more information about the Veterans Memorial Park Military sculptures project

About Big Bronze

Big Bronze is a premier bronze statuary company specializing in custom, high-quality sculptures that honor history, culture, and heroism. Founded in 1991, Big Bronze has created iconic works for communities nationwide.

