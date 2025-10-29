Adobe Introduces New AI Assistants for Express and Photoshop

Adobe has expanded its suite of creative tools with new AI assistants for Express and Photoshop, designed to make content creation faster and more intuitive. The announcement came during Adobe Max 2025, alongside several other AI upgrades for Creative Cloud apps including Premiere Pro, Illustrator, and Lightroom.

In Adobe Express, users can now switch to a new assistant mode that allows them to generate images and designs using text prompts. They can toggle between the assistant and the traditional editing interface at any time.

The Photoshop AI Assistant, currently in closed beta, appears in a sidebar and can interpret layers, automatically select objects, create masks, and perform repetitive tasks such as background removal or color correction.

Adobe says the assistant can also provide personalized recommendations and step-by-step guidance to help users complete complex edits.

Alongside the assistants, Adobe introduced partner generative models for Photoshop’s Generative Fill feature. Users can now choose from Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash, Black Forest Labs’ FLUX.1 Kontext, or Adobe’s own Firefly Image Model 5 to remove or extend image elements.

Photoshop also gains Generative Upscale, powered by Topaz Labs, which can enhance low-resolution or cropped images to 4K quality. Another new feature, Harmonize, helps place objects or people into new environments by automatically matching light, color, and tone for a realistic look.

In Premiere Pro, Adobe added an AI Object Mask tool that automatically identifies and isolates people or objects in a video, removing the need for manual rotoscoping. The app now includes rectangle, ellipse, and pen masking options, along with a fast vector mask for quicker tracking.

Lightroom now includes Assisted Culling, which uses AI to select the best images from large collections based on focus, sharpness, and composition.

Future Tools and Integrations

Adobe is developing Project Moonlight, a new assistant concept that coordinates across different Adobe tools and connects with a creator’s social media accounts to better understand their style.

The company is also exploring a ChatGPT integration for Adobe Express using OpenAI’s app integrations API, which would allow users to design directly inside ChatGPT.

Many of the new features are available now in beta. These include Photoshop’s Generative Fill with partner models, Generative Upscale, and Harmonize, as well as Premiere’s AI Object Mask and Lightroom’s Assisted Culling. The Photoshop AI Assistant is available through a private beta waitlist.

